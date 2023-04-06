GTA RP group Chang Gang removes RatedEpicz following Nopixel permaban

GTA RP content group Chang Gang has decided to part ways with RatedEpicz following his permanent ban from the NoPixel RP server.

On April 2, 2023, Facebook Gaming streamer RatedEpicz was permanently banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server by its owner during a broadcast.

He quickly responded, stating that the ban was due to breaking the server’s TOS. NoPixel owner Koil issued a statement on April 6, calling for those affected by Rated to share their experience.

Article continues after ad

The GTA RP content group Chang Gang which he has been associated with inside and outside of the popular server has also decided to part ways with the creator.

Chang Gang removes RatedEpicz from group

In a tweet on April 6, 2023, Chang Gang member JoblessGarrett posted a message regarding RatedEpicz and his position within the group.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“In light of recent developments, Chang Gang as a collective and its individual members have made the decision to part ways with RatedEpicz. We respect the privacy of all involved parties and will not be sharing further details,” it said.

Article continues after ad

Other than a retweet of Garrett’s post by Shotz, no other members of the Chang Gang have made a statement about the recent situation surrounding RatedEpicz.

Since it was formed, the Chang Gang has become known outside of the NoPixel server as well by streaming other games together on Twitch.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens in the near future, as Koil has made it clear they are working with legal counsel to handle whatever caused him to ban Rated on stream.