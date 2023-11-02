Grubhub customer claims he received a cup full of urine instead of his drink

A Grubhub customer alleged that he was given a cup full of urine instead of his Chick-fil-A milkshake.

Nothing is worse than missing food items after receiving your delivery order from services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

However, Grubhub customer Caleb Woods’ recent experience may take the cake for one of the worst delivery orders ever.

Though he anticipated getting a milkshake, Woods shared with Fox59.com that he, instead, was given a cup full of urine.

Grubhub customer confronts driver for giving him a urine-filled cup

Woods recently ordered fries and a milkshake from Chick-fil-A through Grubhub. However, he was shocked to find that his frosted treat was nothing but someone else’s urine.

Unfortunately, Woods became aware of the highly contaminated drink after he took a sip. He then called the Grubhub driver back to his home to confront them.

Having a camera ready to record their discussion on his porch, Woods took the opportunity to get the truth.

After he asked the driver, “Do you realize this is pee?” The driver allegedly told him that they work long hours and accidentally mistook the milkshake cup for a cup full of urine in their car.

Though Woods fell ill after drinking the urine, he told Fox59.com that Grubhub took four days to respond to his situation.

They then refunded him only $18 when the meal was nearly $30, as the platform refused to give back the delivery fee and tip he provided.

After receiving low-quality customer service, Grubhub released a statement saying that the representative who helped Woods was undergoing extensive “coaching.”

As for the driver, they were fired and are unable to work for Grubhub for the foreseeable future.