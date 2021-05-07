Gross Gore can't make any money streaming after StreamLabs & StreamElements ban - Dexerto

Streamer Ali ‘Gross Gore’ Larsen has claimed he is the first person to be banned by both StreamLabs & StreamElements, saying he’s had “no text-to-speech and no income.”

On March 18, Gross Gore was banned from Twitch indefinitely and had his partner status revoked for ‘adult sexual exploitation.’

The streamer claimed that he was banned as a result of an incident from 2015 involving Celetsia Vega, which he described as: “showing her mom her Instagram account on a USB. Celestia was 18 at the time, going on 19.”

Larsen has been streaming on YouTube since the ban, but in a video uploaded to Twitter on May 6, he explained that when he was banned on Twitch, he was also banned by StreamLabs and StreamElements, two popular tools that allow creators to add useful features that enhance their streams.

“A lot of people have been asking why I haven’t been streaming for the past two weeks,” he began. “When I got banned on Twitch on March 17th, StreamLabs and StreamElements banned me from their platforms, because they didn’t want the bad press. They didn’t want to be associated with Gross Gore.”

He claimed he is the “first person to be banned from StreamLabs and StreamElements,” and added: “I’ve had no text-to-speech and no income. And I’ve got employees, and I have a daughter, but these guys don’t give a crap, they just want to look good, it’s business, all they care about is not looking bad, they’re scared of bad PR.”

Larsen said that when he streamed through the month of April he “killed off his stream” because he had no text-to-speech, and even lied to his viewers about the reason he had the feature turned off.

However, after explaining what has been happening over the past two months since his ban, the streamer explained that he’s “got something sorted out” for future streams, and said that when he’s back he’ll be “grinding harder than ever.”