Groom’s “humiliating” wedding vows spark backlash in viral video

A video of a groom’s wedding vows on TikTok has sparked backlash, with many viewers calling them ‘disrespectful,’ ’embarrassing,’ and more.

When it comes to a couple’s wedding day, it’s not uncommon for the bride and groom to do something during the ceremony to make it memorable.

Wedding photographer Jonathon Pajak recently shared a clip of a couple’s special day in a series of TikTok videos showing how they made it special.

In the now viral clip, the groom is reciting the vows that he wrote for the big day that sparked backlash among viewers.

Grooms ‘disrespectful’ wedding vows spark backlash

Uploaded on March 21, the series of videos have been viewed over 30M times in the week following.

“Only two things are required to keep me happy. Keep my belly full and my balls empty. While you’re amazing at half of it, we really need to get you some cooking lessons,” he said.

“Even when my belly isn’t full, there’s no one I could ever love more in this life unless I actually get a chance to meet Margot Robbie.”

While the vows continued to get even more personal, the groom’s mom was the wedding officiant and made sure to chime in after he was done, joking that he was grounded.

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many slamming the groom for what he said.

“That’s actually so sad though, because he only talked about her physical, not that he loved her or anything like that,” one user said.

Another viewer shared: “Me and my husband have this sense of humor together, but our wedding vows? I’d be mortified.”

“The way I would have left. That’s so humiliating,” a third user responded.

Bride responds to groom’s wedding vow backlash

Shortly after the photographer’s videos went viral, the bride in the situation responded to the backlash.

“I’m that bride. With that being said, yes, I’m happy. Yes, I’m still married. Yes, I loved my wedding. There’s nothing that I would have changed. His vows showed a piece of his personality which is the humor side,” she explained.

While the bride’s response didn’t stop the debate between viewers, but at least everyone now knows that the rather vulgar vows weren’t malicious.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.