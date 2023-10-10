Grocery store called out for putting hairspray with food: “Y’all gonna kill somebody”

A woman is calling out a Kroger grocery store for an aisle mishap that could result in people accidentally cooking with hairspray.

Grocery stores go viral all the time in this day and age with so many people having access to social media and the latest incident could be a catastrophe waiting to happen.

In October 7, TikToker ‘Big T’ uploaded a video of an aisle in a Kroger store that had made a pretty big error while stocking cooking oils.

As users could see in the clip, Kroger had placed Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray next to Avocado Oil, completely in the wrong section – something Big T warned was a recipe for disaster.

Kroger warned after putting hairspray in food aisle

Since being posted, the video has gone viral, amassing nearly 5 million views with fellow users concerned that someone could cook with hairspray by mistake.

“Whoever working at Kroger, I’m going to need them to learn how to do their job. This is hairspray, y’all gonna kill somebody,” Big T said. “This is how that girl got stuck with that Gorilla Glue.”

To make matters worse, the TikToker returned to the store and noticed that the cans still hadn’t been moved and admitted that she may as well just tell Kroger about the mistake herself.

In the comments, other users shared their experiences and revealed that this may be a much more common mistake than once thought.

“My husband literally almost bought this thinking it was the cooking spray,” one remarked.

“I swear my DAD made some fried eggs one day and with one bite I stopped everyone in the dining room from eating. Ran to the kitchen and saw the can,” another recalled.

So far, Big T hasn’t posted another update on the situation, but hopefully, no one ended up mistaking the cans for cooking and they were moved to their proper location.

For more viral news and stories, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.