Grimes faces backlash on TikTok over her theory about A.I & communism - Dexerto

Singer and producer Grimes has faced backlash after she posted a TikTok with a bizarre theory about artificial intelligence and communism.

While it isn’t rare to see her bizarre and strange posts online, musician Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) has managed to confused everyone once again after posting a strange TikTok in which she claimed that AI would be the fastest path to communism.

Boucher filmed herself in front of an image from Japanese Manga comic Berserk using the green screen filter and said: “I have a proposition for the communists. So, typically most of the communisms I know are not big fans of A.I. But, if you think about it, A.I is actually the fastest path to communism.

“A.I could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality,” she continued. “So basically, everything everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm ’cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

The entire thing left many people totally baffled, especially considering her relationship with Tesla founder Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men — a far cry from the communist ideas Grimes speaks on.

One person in response on TikTok wrote, “Bestie, how you gonna talk about communism when your husband is a capitalist,” to which Grimes herself responded “Haha I am not a communist! This is a joke – but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along!”

Another commenter referred to Elon Musk, writing “But AI is currently in the hands of capitalists like your lil boyfriend which will not just give it for free.”

On Twitter, people were also confused with one tweet in response with more than 6,000 likes saying “lmao please what the f*ck is grimes talking about.”

People continue to be amazed by Grimes and Elon Musk as a couple and while their political views may differ, they certainly have a shared passion for new technology.