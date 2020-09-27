Griffin Johnson laughs off Dixie D'Amelio's struggle to forgive him

In the week following the release of Griffin Johnson's explosive new track 'Convenient', the drama between him and Dixie D'Amelio, the once-unbreakable TikTok couple, has just kept coming.

When Griffin Johnson dropped his new diss track on September 20, it came hot on the cusp of a lot of drama for the former power couple. When Dixie D'Amelio wasn't busy passionately kissing rumored new man Noah Beck in a raunchy music video, she was publicly slamming Johnson for allegedly cheating on her after previously denying the claims.

Although Johnson bit back with his revelatory diss track, it wasn't up for long, after the TikToker opted to later remove the track from the Apple Music and Spotify streaming platforms.

But, it seems like, for Dixie D'Amelio, the damage had already been done, as she ended up unfollowing her ex on Instagram.

In a conversation with reporter Kevin Wong, D'Amelio seemed to make it clear that there was no going back for the former couple.

When asked by Wong whether she and Griffin were on good terms following her unfollowing of him on social media, she said bluntly: "I don't think so, but I'm chilling."

However, while D'Amelio was clearly still smarting over the diss track incident, Johnson seemed a lot more cheery when he bumped into Wong a few days later.

When Wong recounted his conversation with Dixie to Johnson and asked him how he felt about it, his immediate response was to chuckle and say "boobs" as his friends laughed along in the car.

Griffin was then pressed about whether he'd be willing to forgive Dixie if she ever forgave him, and seemed a bit more positive in his response, dropping the jokes to tell the reporter that he'd "hope for the best" in terms of repairing the relationship.

What was the diss track drama?

When Griffin Johnson released his diss track in September, a lot of fans were shocked at the stark references to the fallout of his relationship with Dixie D'Amelio.

In what was clearly a jibe at the '48 screenshots' worth of evidence D'Amelio posted detailing Johnson's alleged infidelity, one line of the song said, “She took it out of context, now my heart’s in the comments”.

Other lyrics seemed to allude to her budding romance with Noah Beck, as the song mentions how "you said you’re just friends but you’re wearing his clothes.”

It didn't take long for D'Amelio to weigh in, as she posted a TikTok showing further evidence of his cheating alongside the backing track of his song, and since then it seems the relationship between the two has gone well and truly downhill.