Griffin Johnson is taking a break from dating after Dixie D’Amelio split - Dexerto

Griffin Johnson is taking a break from dating after Dixie D’Amelio split

Published: 12/Dec/2020 1:22

by Virginia Glaze
Griffin Johnson taking break from dating amid Dixie split
YouTube: Griffin Johnson

Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson

TikTok star Griffin Johnson has revealed that he’s taking a hiatus from the dating world after his highly-publicized breakup with ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio and subsequent romance rumors with Kelly Osbourne.

Griffin Johnson is one of TikTok’s biggest personalities. A member of the Sway House, Johnson has amassed over 9 million followers on the viral video app, and became a social media superstar in his own right before linking up with Dixie D’Amelio.

The two were quite an item prior to their breakup in August, which at first appeared as mere rumors and speculation from fans. However, Dixie quickly hinted that she had “48 screenshots” that proved Johnson had cheated on her, with other photos showing that he’d asked another girl for — wait for it — feet pics.

Despite all the drama that ensued, which included a “joke” video from Johnson “apologizing” for the entire situation, it seems that all is now well between the two; but while Dixie has moved on, Griffin is taking some time away from the dating scene.

Dixie and Griffin pose for a photo.
Instagram: imgriffinjohnson
Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

In an interview with People Magazine’s Jodi Guglielmi, the TikToker revealed that he has no interest in jumping back into a relationship in wake of his drama with Dixie.

“I’m taking a complete break,” he said. “I’m chilling. I haven’t even hardly talked to a girl or had a girl on a date or to hang out in at least a month or two. I’m completely out of that market at this moment. Everyone reacts to things and gets over things differently. For me, after that, I was crushed.”

“It’s hard for me because I get it every single day, and some days it’s obviously worse,” he added, referencing the near-constant criticism he receives on social media due to the scandal’s aftermath.

“My comment sections, interviews, paparazzi, when I’m walking out in public, it’s still, to this day. It’s been so many months.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by g (@imgriffinjohnson)

Being an internet star might seem like a charmed life, but the incessant comments and speculation from users don’t make it an easy profession.

Luckily, he is on good terms with Dixie’s current boo, Noah Beck, and is currently busy working his way through college classes, according to his Twitter feed.

Gamers use viral TikTok about “dry ass phones” to create hilarious tips

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:21

by Theo Salaun
tiktok gamers viral man oculus phone
Pexels, @cottonbro @freestocks

TikTok

After a TikTok asking for guys without active romantic lives went viral, gamers have co-opted the trend and turned it into a way for people to improve at games like Super Smash Bros. and League of Legends.

A TikTok user by the name of ‘lilbentleyvert’ hit the “For You” page (also known as the FYP) with multicolored lighting, some winks, and a classic tongue-out pose. She had a simple question: “Dudes with zero h**s and dry a** phones, wyd rn?”

While some guys may not want to be known for their absence of female romantic companions nor their barren cellular messaging services, TikTok’s gamers are apparently a proud people. Very quickly, bentleyvert’s original video had been surpassed in views and likes by a bevy of game-inclined users who were willing to show exactly what they were doing at the moment.

Dissatisfied with simply showing that they were playing video games, many of these users began showing off useful tips and combinations for popular titles. And very quickly, one lady’s desire for an uninvolved dude was co-opted and supplanted by gamers rising up and sharing tips.

@wasperjeed

No h*es but I still smash #fyp #smash #melee #ultimate #ssbm #ssbu #freemelee #savesmash

♬ original sound – Wasperjeed

‘Wasperjeed,’ comfortable being a dude with an uncluttered inbox, was eager to take the “wyd rn” question head-on. He quickly, enthusiastically cut off bentleyvert’s video and proceeded to drop some knowledge.

With an abrupt “I’m so glad you asked,” Wasperjeed continues to explain how a “wavedash” functions in Super Mash Bros. Melee. Touching on how impactful it can be, he demonstrates how to perform the mechanic with a Gamecube controller and explains why it’s such a dominant technique.

Of course, he nailed the caption as easily as he nailed Falco’s wavedash: “No h**s, but I still mash.” And he wasn’t the only gamer to rise up and co-opt the trend.

@nottpanda

#stitch with @lilbentleyvert used to hv to press 3 but gunblade gone so 🙁 also srry for not posting in a while j was busy ig #akali #league

♬ original sound – noTT Panda

 

TikTok user ‘nottpanda,’ went in a different direction with his demonstration. Showing his PC’s monitor, he decided to let everyone know that he was currently practicing a “really easy” Akali combo in League of Legends.

Ultimately, no one knows if lilbentleyvert has decided to court one of these gamers yet. If she does choose one, Wasperjeed has to be a top candidate, given his skill and superior ability to avoid inappropriate language (unlike nottpanda). But if she doesn’t choose one, then that’s ok, because they seem content to share tips with fellow gamers, instead.