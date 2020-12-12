Griffin Johnson is taking a break from dating after Dixie D’Amelio split - Dexerto

TikTok star Griffin Johnson has revealed that he’s taking a hiatus from the dating world after his highly-publicized breakup with ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio and subsequent romance rumors with Kelly Osbourne.

Griffin Johnson is one of TikTok’s biggest personalities. A member of the Sway House, Johnson has amassed over 9 million followers on the viral video app, and became a social media superstar in his own right before linking up with Dixie D’Amelio.

The two were quite an item prior to their breakup in August, which at first appeared as mere rumors and speculation from fans. However, Dixie quickly hinted that she had “48 screenshots” that proved Johnson had cheated on her, with other photos showing that he’d asked another girl for — wait for it — feet pics.

Despite all the drama that ensued, which included a “joke” video from Johnson “apologizing” for the entire situation, it seems that all is now well between the two; but while Dixie has moved on, Griffin is taking some time away from the dating scene.

In an interview with People Magazine’s Jodi Guglielmi, the TikToker revealed that he has no interest in jumping back into a relationship in wake of his drama with Dixie.

“I’m taking a complete break,” he said. “I’m chilling. I haven’t even hardly talked to a girl or had a girl on a date or to hang out in at least a month or two. I’m completely out of that market at this moment. Everyone reacts to things and gets over things differently. For me, after that, I was crushed.”

“It’s hard for me because I get it every single day, and some days it’s obviously worse,” he added, referencing the near-constant criticism he receives on social media due to the scandal’s aftermath.

“My comment sections, interviews, paparazzi, when I’m walking out in public, it’s still, to this day. It’s been so many months.”

Being an internet star might seem like a charmed life, but the incessant comments and speculation from users don’t make it an easy profession.

Luckily, he is on good terms with Dixie’s current boo, Noah Beck, and is currently busy working his way through college classes, according to his Twitter feed.