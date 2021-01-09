Logo
Griffin Johnson flexes insane 4 month body transformation

Published: 9/Jan/2021 12:19

by Georgina Smith
Griffin Johnson whilst vlogging on YouTube
YouTube: Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson TikTok

Fans of TikTok star Griffin Johnson were stunned after seeing a picture from before and after his body transformation side by side, revealing some drastic results in a little over four months.

21-year-old Griffin Johnson has become an online sensation over the past year, particularly on TikTok, currently with over 10 million followers on the platform. Like many popular TikTokers, he generally posts lip-sync and dance content, as well as the occasional bit of comedy.

Griffin hangs out with some of the other hugely popular TikTokers such as Sway House’s Bryce Hall and Noah Beck, and it’s not uncommon to see those stars along with many others share clips of them working out in vlogs, and social media posts.

Griffin Johnson taking break from dating amid Dixie split
YouTube: Griffin Johnson
Griffin also uploads occasionally on his YouTube channel.

While it seemed like Griffin has always been a part of the gym lifestyle alongside Bryce and the others, fans were shocked when they compared images of the star’s body from just a few months ago to his body now, seeing a total transformation in that time.

The TikToker described the transformation as being from “the beginning of summer till now,” though in another reply clarifies that it was actually from the end of summer that he began the grind, a fairly short amount of time for the progress he was able to make.

In the before picture he appeared relatively small in frame compared to the more recent picture, which shows his broader shoulders and more defined muscles.

Back in October Griffin let his fans in on the process by sharing a video of him working out with the caption, “I got tired of being small,” and it’s safe to say that he met his goal, as only a few months later he looks totally different.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by g (@imgriffinjohnson)

In another reply asking him how much he can bench now compared to back then, the star replied, “back then like 165 compared to 285 now,” just going to show how crazy the process has been.

Fans were certainly impressed by the drastic difference, and it seemed that many hadn’t even realized how crazy the difference is, and it’s only looking back through pictures that they see how far he’s come.

TikTok star Ava Louise admits she fabricated the Kanye West & Jeffree Star affair rumors

Published: 8/Jan/2021 19:32 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 22:26

by Virginia Glaze
Ava Louise admits to fabricating Jeffree Star Kanye West affair rumors
YouTube: Jeffree Star, PowerfulJRE / Instagram: @avalouiise

Jeffree Star Kanye West

Leaked audio from TikTok star Ava Louise appears to show the influencer admitting to completely making up the viral rumors that Jeffree Star and Kanye West were having a secret affair.

On January 6, the internet went up in flames due to a completely unexpected rumor, which claimed that a major male beauty influencer had been behind the Kim Kardashian / Kanye West divorce.

Although she didn’t name him, the TikToker who kicked off the rumors — a content creator named Ava Louise — appeared to heavily hint that the male influencer was Jeffree Star, a massively popular YouTuber and owner of his own makeup empire.

With Star appearing to find the scandal humorous and even poking fun at the rumors with cryptic Tweets, many found some credibility in the situation — but he fully debunked the matter on January 7, claiming that he’s never even met Kanye.

After two days of the rumors running rampant online, it seems that Ava Louise has admitted to completely fabricating the entire ordeal, as told by audio from a leaked text conversation.

“I’m literally not even getting sued,” Louise can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I made the entire scandal up. There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall.”

Well, there you have it: Ava Louise made the entire scandal up so that the internet would talk about her again, thanks to the help of certain prescription medications.

 

That’s not all; Ava took to Instagram to admit that she’d made a fair bit of profit off the drama, claiming that she’d raked in $15,000 in the past three days.

Needless to say, it doesn’t look like the internet is too pleased with Ava’s latest stunt, which comes months after she licked a toilet seat in a “challenge” amid the global health crisis last year.

“Bro, if you’re bored, just play Roblox or something,” one commenter joked. “There was no need to do that.”

“Imagine starting stuff that can hurt ppl in the process for fun,” yet another said.

Kim and Kanye themselves have denied the rumors, according to a source close to the couple, making this entire scenario a 24-hour whirlwind that stopped as quickly as it started.