Griffin Johnson challenges Elon Musk to hilarious meme war for charity

Published: 18/Jan/2021 6:03 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 6:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Griffin Johnson has challenged Elon Musk to a meme war for charity, and if he loses, he’s promised to buy a Tesla and wrap it with a picture of Elon on Joe Rogan. But will he accept it?

Griffin Johnson has been in and out of controversial headlines lately. But that doesn’t mean he’s a bad egg. He’s known for doing wholesome things from time to time, and it looks like he’s about to do it again.

And this time, it involves none other than Elon Musk.

Elon has been firing memes out left, right, and center in recent weeks, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

It’s strange to see that kind of behavior from the world’s richest man, but it’s also hilarious. Griffin saw this as an opportunity to do something wholesome. 

Elon Musk loves posting memes and keeping up to date with gaming and pop-culture references.

He challenged Elon to a full-blown meme war to raise money for Barstool. It’s a charity that was established in 2020 to help small business owners struggling with the financial impact of the world’s current socio-economic situation.

“How about this, Elon Musk,” he said. “I challenge you to a meme war for charity. I win, you donate to Bar Stool Sports fund. You win, I buy a Tesla and wrap it with a big picture of you on Joe Rogan. All for a good cause. You in?”

Unfortunately, Elon hasn’t responded yet. However, it’s a positive challenge with hysterical consequences.

Plus, since it’s about memes, it’s right up his alley. So, there’s always a chance he will accept it if he happens to see it.

Either way, it’s something fans of both would love to see. Memes are a universal language, in many ways, and it would be nice to see them used for a good cause.

Jadeyanh reassures fans she is “okay” after live Twitch stalker scare

Published: 18/Jan/2021 3:58 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 4:24

by Isaac McIntyre
Jadeyanh has reassured her Twitch fans she is “okay” and her father is “still alive” after a stalker called her, threatened her dad’s life, and demanded she expose herself live on-stream during the streamer’s Jan. 17 broadcast.

The popular Just Chatting star, Jade-Anh ‘Jadeyanh’ Ngo, broke down in tears and ended her stream early after a shocking phone call from her stalker midway through the broadcast.

One viewer, who confirmed they were watching the stream live when the incident occurred, reported that “a stalker called her” using her father’s phone number. Once on the phone, they demanded she “show her breasts on Twitch,” or they would hurt her dad. She then “realized her father was fine, and called the police.”

Dexerto has sighted the now-deleted VOD to confirm details.

“I’m okay and my dad is still alive,” she tweeted soon after ending her stream.

Her father, Harvey Hung Ngo, also replied to the Twitter post. He confirmed he was still alive and “will be [for] a long time.” Jadeynah’s dad also said “my daughter is strong, and no one can blackmail her, you asshole. We will get you!”

Jadeyanh confirmed these details in a Twitter post soon after.

“While streaming my ‘Dad’ called me. When I picked up, a guy demanded that I must show my boobs on stream. He said if I refused, he will slit my dad’s throat who, according to him, was lying tied up on the floor,” she wrote.

“He kept calling me horrible things and even dropped my address in order to terrify me even more. I tried to reason with him. After I refused to show my boobs, because he wouldn’t let me speak to my dad, he said he killed him.”

Her father, however, was “fine, asleep” when this phone call occurred. One of Jadeyanh’s mods wrote in her chat that they had “contacted [her] uncle,” who then contacted her dad. After seeing this, Jadeyanh hung up and called the police.

The Twitch streamer — who spoke in German for the duration of the on-stream call — said she shared the details so there wouldn’t be “any misunderstandings.”

“On that note, thank you everyone who was there to comfort me. Special thank you to my mod, Creditz, for going above and beyond. I am truly blessed to have someone like you in my life,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

“I’m still under shock because I believed for a couple of seconds that I let my dad get murdered because I didn’t flash on stream. Everything feels numb.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Jadeyanh has had a run-in with a stalker on-stream. In November, the streamer was repetitively delivered pizzas and had a fake gas leak reported in her building. She begged the stalker to “please stop.”

It is unclear whether these two incidents were from the same person.

Another streaming superstar, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, also had a run-in with a stalker recently. She was forced to ask Twitter for help, after a “delusional stalker” made hundreds of accounts in a bid to get her attention.

A number of other stars have also reported stalkers and “scary” incidents, including Fuslie, Sweet Anita, Gabbie Hanna, Mr Beast, Jenna, and more.