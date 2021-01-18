Griffin Johnson challenges Elon Musk to hilarious meme war for charity

Griffin Johnson has challenged Elon Musk to a meme war for charity, and if he loses, he’s promised to buy a Tesla and wrap it with a picture of Elon on Joe Rogan. But will he accept it?

Griffin Johnson has been in and out of controversial headlines lately. But that doesn’t mean he’s a bad egg. He’s known for doing wholesome things from time to time, and it looks like he’s about to do it again.

And this time, it involves none other than Elon Musk.

Elon has been firing memes out left, right, and center in recent weeks, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

It’s strange to see that kind of behavior from the world’s richest man, but it’s also hilarious. Griffin saw this as an opportunity to do something wholesome.

He challenged Elon to a full-blown meme war to raise money for Barstool. It’s a charity that was established in 2020 to help small business owners struggling with the financial impact of the world’s current socio-economic situation.

“How about this, Elon Musk,” he said. “I challenge you to a meme war for charity. I win, you donate to Bar Stool Sports fund. You win, I buy a Tesla and wrap it with a big picture of you on Joe Rogan. All for a good cause. You in?”

Unfortunately, Elon hasn’t responded yet. However, it’s a positive challenge with hysterical consequences.

Plus, since it’s about memes, it’s right up his alley. So, there’s always a chance he will accept it if he happens to see it.

Either way, it’s something fans of both would love to see. Memes are a universal language, in many ways, and it would be nice to see them used for a good cause.