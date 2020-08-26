Griffin Johnson apologizes after making "misogynistic" joke

TikTok star and former Sway House member Griffin Johnson is coming under fire after making a joke that many critics found misogynistic — a statement he has since apologized for.

Griffin Johnson has become a somewhat divisive figure in the TikTok community, after parting ways with girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio in wake of allegations of cheating on the influential ‘Be Happy’ singer.

While the two have since made up in private, fans are still upset with Johnson — especially after he uploaded a faux apology video that appeared to address the Dixie cheating allegations, but instead jokingly discussed a previous bet with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall.

Now, Johnson is facing critics’ ire once again, after tweeting out a controversial joke that appeared to poke fun at female comedians on August 25.

“They nicknamed me ‘girl,’ ‘cause I’m not funny,” the TikToker wrote.

Needless to say, Johnson faced a slew of backlash after publishing the tweet, which many found misogynistic in nature.

“Jokes, jokes,” Johnson clarified — but fans were not here for his explanation.

“That’s the most unfunny and patronizing thing I’ve read today,” one user said of the joke.

“That was not funny,” another chimed in. “Not amused. Not a laugh. Not a chuckle. Not a haha or even a hehe. That was not funny at all. I would be embarrassed if I were you. You need a tutor on comedy and on humor, ‘cause this just ain’t it.”

Still others offered Johnson tips on deactivating his account — but the star followed up with another post apologizing for the incident shortly thereafter.

“I am sorry to anyone this offended btw, girls are funny,” he stated. However, this sentiment was rather short-lived, as the star went on to retweet a sarcastic “notes app” apology made by another user that seemed to make fun of the backlash from his joke.

“Jokes make me happy when I am sad,” he later tweeted.

No matter the case, it doesn’t look like public opinion surrounding the TikToker is all too positive at the moment, with many critics still taking issue with his joke, which remains posted to his twitter account at the time of writing.

However, like many of the aforementioned incidents, it doesn’t look like Griffin is letting the backlash bring him down, and is even managing to find some sort of dark humor in the scandal.