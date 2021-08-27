GreekGodx announces he’s ending his Twitch hiatus early: “Money’s tight”

Less than a month after announcing a hiatus from streaming, Dimitri ‘GreekGodx’ Antonatos revealed he’s planning on returning to Twitch, claiming “money is tight” and he’ll be back soon.

GreekGodx made headlines on July 27 after slamming Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollonand and Mizkif following their drama with a waiter during an IRL stream that resulted in him getting called racist for allegedly getting annoyed at HAchubby.

It escalated further after Greek called for fans to “stop watching” streamers like them and announced he was “done with streaming for a while.” And in that time, he’s seemingly cut ties with Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

However, it seems like a month off was more than enough for him to reinvigorate himself. Greek revealed he’s planning to return to business because he needs the money, and his fans can’t wait to see him pick up where he left off.

“I’m going to go back to streaming soon,” said Greek in a tweet posted on August 22. He revealed that although he knows fans like it when he reacts to videos, he wants to provide them with new content to shake things up.

“For the people who watch me, it’s going to be some IRL stuff,” he explained.

“I know you love me watching videos for 8+ hours, but I’m going to have to provide some content. Money is tight. See you soon. Stay updated. IRL KING will be back soon.”

In a subsequent tweet on August 26, Greek revealed he’ll be returning within a week and admitted he’s excited to get the ball rolling again.

It will be interesting to see whether he decides to address all the drama with Pokimane, and later xQc, that went down during his time off or leave it all in the past and focus on doing what he does best – entertaining his Twitch fans.