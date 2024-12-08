Grace Van Dien reignites FaZe Clan beef with Streamer Awards speech

While FaZe Clan won big at the 2024 Streamer Awards, it wasn’t without a little drama as actress Grace Van Dien took the stage and reignited her feud with the organization.

Prior to FaZe Clan’s total reboot in April 2024, the organization was corporatized and lost much of its value on the market as a result. As part of the strategy in 2023, new members were brought in from other avenues not entirely related to the gaming or esports realms.

One such member was Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien. Though, before she was even officially announced, original members of FaZe took a dislike and voiced their displeasure on social media.

What ensued was a nasty back-and-forth online, with the actress swiftly leaving the organization after tearful encounters with original members. Many other popular streamers spoke up in her defense given the ridicule she faced from founding figures in the crew.

The feud has now been rekindled more than a year on, as the 2024 Streamer Awards set the table for another exchange between the parties. Presenting at the show, Van Dien took the stage and took the opportunity for a quick jab at FaZe.

Netflix Grace Van Dien played the beloved Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4.

Grace Van Dien calls out FaZe Clan again

“I am hard-stuck Bronze in every game I play, that’s why I was never accepted into FaZe, right guys?” Van Dien said. This comment came moments before she read out the best Creative Arts streamer award, which FaZe’s own Plaqueboymax won.

“You heard how mad she was in her voice…” Banks chimed in on X hours later after the official FaZe X (formerly Twitter) account sarcastically spurred on the beef. “Couldn’t have done it without FaZe Grace.”

“FaZe guys are so brave online but just stared and whispered whenever they saw me last night,” Grace added on her own X account. “Micro energy.”

The back and forth has only continued since, with other members like Ronaldo chiming in too. Poking fun at at FaZe Kaysan’s viral flirting attempt, he suggested a dinner date with Van Dien to “fix” the situation. “No no no… not the FaZe boys, just us,” he joked.

Clearly, there’s no water under the bridge after all the drama from 2023. There’s still bitterness between the actress and the revamped FaZe team, who also took out the award for Best Content Organization of the year at the event.