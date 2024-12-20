Grace O’Malley joins Alex Cooper’s Unwell after shocking Barstool exit

After leaving Barstool due to a tumultuous relationship with its content creators, Grace O’Malley was signed to Alex Cooper’s Unwell, making it an “iconic” move for the influencer.

Grace O’Malley made her shocking exit from Barstool on December 16 after two years working next to Dave Portnoy and Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia.

Fans were surprised by O’Malley’s decision but also understood why she left after her apparent feud with her best friend LaPaglia.

Article continues after ad

“She’s too good for them!” one fan commented on TikTok. “As she should! She deserves better,” another wrote.

Though her announcement was given mere days ago, O’Malley just made another huge move by joining Alex Cooper’s Unwell brand.

“Grace O’Malley is officially Unwell,” the brand wrote on Instagram. Unwell also posted multiple times to TikTok about O’Malley joining their team.

Unwell was founded by ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast host, Cooper. The brand’s website describes its influence as a place for “real conversations.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Unwell is a community — a home for new shows, creators, and experiences all centered around our true lives and real conversations.”

Grace O’Malley joins Harry Jowsey, Alix Earle, & more at Unwell

Content creator Harry Jowsey and his podcast ‘Boyfriend Material’ are represented by Unwell as well as Alix Earl’s ‘Hot Mess’ podcast.

Though O’Malley hasn’t announced what her role at Unwell will be, fans left a slew of supportive comments for the comedian on IG.

“Now this is the steal of the century,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Definition of ‘go where you’re valued.’ I am so happy for you, Grace!” another added.

“This is f*cking electric,” commented a third.

Others addressed what her former ‘PlanBri’ co-host would think of her sudden move, saying LaPaglia was going to “lose her mind.”

While O’Malley being added to the team was an epic move for all involved, Unwell expanded its brand even more when it announced Unwell Hydration, a beverage designed by women, for women. The drink was created by Cooper and will be available in January 2025.

Article continues after ad