GoT's The Mountain shocked after Twitch chat saves his cat on stream

While Game of Thrones may be over, the show’s famous antagonist, ‘The Mountain,’ continues to enjoy a healthy streaming career — and it’s thanks to his viewers that his cat was saved from an untimely demise.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known by his Game of Thrones moniker ‘The Mountain,’ boasts a wide variety of talents, including being a legendary Icelanding strongman with the title of World’s Strongest Man.

However, he’s also picked up a successful streaming career following his Game of Thrones accomplishments, where he’s garnered an impressive 157k followers on the ever-popular broadcasting platform.

While live streams are a haven for all sorts of unexpected debacles in real-time, a bit of collaboration between Hafthor and his Twitch chat produced an unforgettable moment — and ended up rescuing his feline friend, in the process.

During a July 5 stream, Hafthor was showing off the contents of his closet to his fans when his pet cat (adorably named Loki) shot inside the doorway and underneath a shelf, out of sight and, apparently, also out of mind.

Closing the door behind him, Hafthor thought nothing of the matter — until his Twitch chat started alerting him that his cat had been effectively trapped inside the closet.

“CAT CAT CAT CAT” one viewer spammed.

“Cat in right closet,” another warned.

“Oh my god!” Hafthor’s wife, Kelsey Henson, exclaimed after the strongman opened up the door upon fans’ requests, allowing Loki to finally make his escape.

“F**k!” he shouted, putting his hands on his head in total shock. “I f**king locked him in the closet! Thank you, chat!”

“It’s a good thing somebody’s reading the chat!” she continued.

“The chat f**king saved the cat!” Hafthor interjected. “You f**king saved the cat, guys.”

This is far from the first time Twitch viewers have helped pet owners save their furry friends from similar situations; in early March, fans rushed to help save the pet of two IRL streamers, which had gotten trapped inside their fridge as they prepared a meal.

Although it’s no surprise that cats manage to get themselves into a flurry of sticky scenarios, it’s a good thing Twitch chat is always nearby to save the day (and it makes for a feel-good moment, too).