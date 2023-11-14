Gospel artist nearly kicked off flight after she refuses to stop singing

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm was threatened with getting kicked off her Delta flight after belting out her new single, ‘We Can’t Forget Him.’

There’s been no shortage of viral moments happening on airplanes lately. From a woman claiming a fellow passenger “wasn’t real” in an epic meltdown to another flier letting loose with “biohazard” diarrhea all over an airplane cabin, air travel can be a hotspot for drama.

In the most recent airplane-related incident taking over the net, a Gospel singer was nearly booted off her Delta flight after she wouldn’t stop belting out her latest single.

On November 11, prominent Gospel artist Bobbi Storm posted a video to Instagram and TikTok that sparked debate all across the internet.

Instagram: bobbi_storm Gospel singer Bobbi Storm is part of musical group Maverick City Music, which is nominated for two awards at the 2024 Grammys.

Gospel singer causes drama on Delta flight

In the video, Storm can be seen standing in the aisle of an airplane speaking to an attendant.

“I’m charting right now on the Billboard,” she says as the attendant approaches her.

“You need to sit down,” he replies. “Be quiet.”

“I’ll sit down,” Storm says. “But the seatbelt sign’s off, so… it’s not a disturbance.”

After sitting down, Storm turned to her fellow passengers to regale them with the news that she “just found out [she’s] nominated for two Grammys,” earning a round of applause. She then let her captive audience know that her song was out on all platforms before saying she wanted to sing for them — but the attendant wasn’t having it.

Storm opened up about the situation in the caption of her video on TikTok, saying she was “glad I got to share this moment with people on this flight that embraced me and celebrated with me.”

However, not everyone was on Bobbi’s side. In fact, most commenters took issue with her behavior on the flight, with more than a few saying they would prefer a “quiet flight” over an unexpected performance.

“This is one of the most egotistical things I’ve ever seen,” one user said on Instagram. “You think because you’re Grammy nominated that rules don’t apply to you and the plane is your stage? Work on that ego sis.”

“Honestly, I would hate if you did this lol. I need peace and quiet on the plane. Congrats though,” another wrote.

It’s also worth noting that Storm herself isn’t individually nominated for a Grammy Award. Instead, her musical group, Maverick City Music, is up for two nominations: Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, and Best Gospel Album.

Storm provided a few updates on the situation via her TikTok account, saying that a Delta representative purportedly reached out to her to apologize — and were also allegedly “fans” of Maverick City Music.

She later uploaded yet another clip explaining the moments leading up to her viral video, saying the music on her flight was “so loud” and apparently playing hits in the “Top 40.”

“I had this unction [sic] to sing for people, because I’ve sang on a lot of flights before,” she claimed. “And I do know the rules for doing that. As I’m sitting in my seat, I’m telling my neighbor, ‘I really wanna get up and sing on this flight.'”

“If God wants it to happen, it’ll happen,” she continued, saying she felt called by God to stand up and sing after the plane had to return to the gate for a “maintenance issue.”

“This was God, and I knew it,” she claimed. “You know, we have revelations. And we have moments where we feel the presence of God. But to know he came and saw about me right there and was literally like, ‘I’m gonna make this happen.’ I was nervous.”

Storm was met with a bevvy of critical comments, with many viewers writing things like, “Lord, please help Bobbi Storm and make her realize how to read social cues and be respectful towards anyone and everyone.”

Thus far, Delta has not offered a public response to the incident — but it’s clear viewers weren’t in agreement with the singer’s stunt.