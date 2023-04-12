Gorgeous Pokemon anime mural that took 600 hours to paint amazes community

A talented artist has painted a gorgeous mural featuring a range of characters and Pokemon from the anime. The mural was painted on the side of the artist’s house and took 600 hours to create over two and a half years.

The Pokemon anime was first broadcast in the West in 1998. Over the course of 26 years, The Pokemon Company has released 1,234 episodes spanning 25 seasons.

Last month saw Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series come to a close officially ending Ash’s journey. Having explored eight regions Ash rounded off his journey by being crowned the Pokemon World Champion.

Article continues after ad

With his journey over fans around the world are paying tribute in their own unique ways.

Spectacular mural features 51 Pokemon from the anime

A passionate Pokemon artist posted their latest project on Reddit. The post shows off a gorgeous mural that pays tribute to the Pokemon anime. It stretches from one end of the house to the other with the entire wall covered with references.

The mural features a total of 51 different Pokemon and ten characters. All of these characters are taken from the anime with Ash and most of his traveling companions making an appearance. That includes Serena, Iris, Dawn, and Brock plus their respective partner Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

One notable omission is Misty who does not feature on the mural. According to the artist not including a character like Misty who was Ash’s first traveling companion was the “toughest part,” of creating the mural.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The response to the mural has been overwhelmingly positive with one response reading: “This is some crazy talent, thanks for sharing!”

Another user showed their son the mural: “Showed this to my son. He asked if you could do his bedroom wall.”

Article continues after ad

Can’t wait for the new Pokemon anime season to start? Consider checking out the opening scene that was revealed ahead of its premiere.