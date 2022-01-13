Gordon Ramsay could join Twitch after denying streamers’ request to watch his show

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay may be planning on bringing his content to Twitch after a surge in popularity of streamers watching his TV shows on the platform – but has also shut down streamers wanting to ‘react’ to it.



The MasterChef meta, otherwise known as the TV show meta, has taken Twitch by storm in early 2022. Top streamers including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, and Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker have all played their part in reacting to TV shows and anime in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

However, the reactionary content that has exploded in popularity across the platform has proven to cause trouble, with streamers receiving DMCA strikes that have led to suspensions.

In an attempt to prevent getting a DMCA strike, streamers turned to Gordon Ramsay himself to ask for permission to stream his show. But, it turns out the celebrity chef could have plans of his own to bring his content to Twitch on his own channel.

Popular Warzone player and Twitch streamer Bartonologist asked the world-known Gordon Ramsay for permission to stream his new show Next Level Chef in a tweet on January 12.

The celebrity chef shut down the request, noting that he could just stream the show on Twitch himself instead: “Why would I let you do it on Twitch when I could do it myself,” said Ramsay.

“And the answer for you is still no,” Gordon added, denying Bartonologist, and by extension streamers everywhere, permission to his stream Next Level Chef.

Why would I let you do it on @Twitch when i could do it myself 😉…..and the answer for you is still no #NextLevelChef https://t.co/15HpHQ29gU — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 13, 2022

Whether Gordon Ramsay himself decides to create his own Twitch channel to bring his TV shows to the platform, or if the hinted collab with xQc collab goes ahead, viewers will be more than excited to see the celebrity chef crossover paths more with streamers.