Good Week, Bad Week: Jake Paul beats Ben Askren, Jeffree Star in severe car crash - Dexerto

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight has meant a busy week for the influencer world, but while the YouTuber saw huge success after months of training, not everyone has had the best of weeks.

This past week has seen a huge amount of ups and downs with regard to some of the most popular creators online. With big events, unforeseen incidents, and TikTok dating drama going public, it’s been a decidedly mixed bag.

But with all the drama going on, who’s had a good week, and who’s had a bad one?

Good Week: Bryce Hall’s making bank from Austin McBroom fight

With the TikTokers vs YouTubers boxing card in the pipeline, Bryce Hall revealed that he expects to be making huge amounts of money from the match on top of his already impressive riches.

Appearing on Adam ‘Adam22’ Grandmaison’s No Jumper podcast, the host asked him how much he’s getting paid, revealing that he had heard speculation it was around 70% (of Pay-per-view sales). Hall said: “I’m getting 4% of pay-per-view sales…Then $5 million as soon as I step in the ring, and then a $1m knockout bonus.”

A base minimum of $5m, not including the 4% of PPV sales guaranteed, is absolutely ludicrous amounts of money, and even Adam was shocked at the crazy numbers. Besides that, we might not ever find out the exact figures in regards to PPV sales, so his exact payment from the fight will remain somewhat of a mystery.

Bad Week: Jeffree Star involved in car accident

The internet was shocked on April 17 after beauty guru and business owner Jeffree Star was involved in a turnover car accident in his Rolls Royce with friend Daniel.

According to Jeffree’s post, the car rolled over three times after hitting black ice. He later went onto reveal that he sustained multiple vertebrae fractures on his spine that were causing “excruciating pain.” Jeffree did however confirm that he is expected to make a full recovery.

But that wasn’t all for Jeffree this week. The YouTuber was also accused of groping TikTok user Drake Cherry at a concert without his consent, and while he was underage. He alleged that Star walked up to him at a concert at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California ⁠— an all-ages venue ⁠— and “grabbed [his] a**.”

Drake explained in a later video that he didn’t tell the story for clout, and though he was underage, he thought Jeffree most likely thought he was an adult, adding that he sees it as a “funny story.”

Good Week: Trisha Paytas credits TikTok for helping them come out as non-binary

YouTube star and “Frenemies” podcast host Trisha Paytas has received ample support from their fanbase after coming out as nonbinary and genderfluid in an April 12 YouTube video. In the video, Paytas spoke about how grateful they are for their fiance, Moses Hacmon, who accepts their preferred pronouns “based on what I was feeling that day, that week, that hour.”

Paytas also credited platforms like TikTok and “Gen Z” for helping them to understand their gender identity, claiming that nonbinary is “the perfect label for me.”

“This is what I’ve been struggling with for so long, is for people to just accept that I’m all genders and no genders at once,” Paytas said. “The more I was researching nonbinary, I was like, ‘This is the label. This is who I am.’”

While Paytas has received some pushback for coming out as a trans man in the past, Paytas claims that this was all a part of their “coming out” journey, crediting trans YouTuber GiGi Gorgeous for giving them courage and inspiring them to express their true identity.

Good Week: Jake Paul beats Ben Askren in fight

The fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren has been provoking a buzz online for weeks, and by the time April 17 came around, people were desperate to know who would come out on top out of the pair.

Jake and Ben both seemed convinced that they would win, and they exchanged a decent amount of fighting talk in the lead-up to the big event.

When April 17 finally came around, viewers waited with baited breath for the main Paul vs. Askren fight to start. But it was over almost as quickly as it began when Jake knocked out Ben in the first round.

The win came as a surprise to many, who thought that the YouTube star had no chance against Ben Askren. However some have claimed that the fight was rigged, and even Askren himself said he felt the fight shouldn’t have been stopped in the first round.

Regardless, the win was certainly a satisfying moment for Jake, who has been pouring his efforts into training for months.

Bad Week: Nessa Barrett & Jaden Hossler relationship drama

It’s safe to say that some of the biggest drama from the past week centered around a TikTok love quadrant, composed of stars Nessa Barrett, Josh Richards, Mads Lewis, and Jaden Hossler.

For those out of the loop, the drama truly started after Jaden Hossler appeared in a music video with Nessa Barrett, who was purportedly seeing Josh Richards at the time. However, it seems that Hossler and Nessa became an item shortly after the video went live, leaving their on-again, off-again partners Mads and Josh feeling a bit burnt.

That’s not all; after the issue went public, Lewis spilled all the tea regarding Nessa and Jaden in an episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, where she claimed Barrett was incredibly rude to her beforehand and had even asked Mads to take the fall for her when she was caught getting cozy with Chase Hudson before all the Jaden Hossler drama went down.

Thus far, it seems like Barrett and Hossler aren’t letting the backlash get them down, and are “the happiest” they’ve ever been — even though the entire internet isn’t exactly on their side at the moment.

The past week was full of ups and downs for different creators across the influencer world, but there’s no doubt that the week to come will bring with it an entirely new set of drama.