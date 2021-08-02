Good Week, Bad Week: Addison Rae’s acting skills criticized, MrBeast’s donations changing lives

August is shaping up to be a busy month for many creators on social media, with Addison Rae set to star in the upcoming ‘He’s All That’ movie and Jake Paul preparing for his fight with Tyron Woodley.

Although plenty of different influencers have projects in the works, not all of them have been met with an entirely great response from social media.

However, some creators like MrBeast are getting an outpouring of support from the online community thanks to their new endeavors.

But who else has been in the spotlight this week?

Bad Week: Addison Rae gets flak for her acting skills in ‘He’s All That’ trailer

Addison Rae is more than a TikTok star. The influencer — who boasts over 80 million followers on TikTok, alone — has already branched out into the makeup industry and the music biz, and now, she’s stepping onto the silver screen.

Advertisement

Rae will make her acting debut in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ this August, playing a starring role in the modern remake of the 90’s classic ‘She’s All That.’ While the movie has been waiting in the wings for some time, fans got their first look at the flick a few days ago… and not everyone is impressed.

The first look at Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan’s ‘HE’S ALL THAT’ has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Zm1IYMhxzb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2021

Much of the criticism for the film stemmed from Rae’s acting skills, with commenters roasting her ability. A number of critics also lashed out at Rae for receiving the main role due to her status as a TikTok star, rather than being a trained actress — criticism similar to what she received after becoming an impromptu UFC “reporter.”

Advertisement

It doesn’t look like Rae is letting the negativity get her down, though, saying in an interview with Elle: “In this industry, when you come in and get labeled as one thing, people like to keep you there.”

‘He’s All That’ will be available to stream on Netflix on August 27.

Good Week: MrBeast’s new charity is making a huge difference in his community

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is known for being one of the most charitable YouTubers out there. From planting over 20 million trees in 2019 to opening up free “banks” and car dealerships for needy people in his area, it seems like there’s no feat too great for the influencer to tackle.

Advertisement

However, MrBeast has taken his philanthropic side to the next level with the creation of his new charity, Beast Philanthropy, which is already making a huge impact for those who need help.

According to Donaldson, his charity has helped donate 550 million pounds of food and has been able to feed five communities “every single month,” as well as helping donation centers and charities at risk of going out of business.

“We are literally putting over 100,000 pounds of food into the hands of people who need it the most,” the influencer said of his charity.

Read More: CallMeCarson breaks social media hiatus with bizarre tweet

While MrBeast has long dreamed of founding a food bank to help those in need, his dream has finally become a reality, and it’s being funded by views from the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel — so fans can rest easy knowing they’re helping a good cause.

Advertisement

Bad Week: David Dobrik under fire for house party ticket prices

YouTuber David Dobrik returned to the internet in June after taking a break of several months following the Vlog Squad controversy that saw him lose subscribers and sponsors at a rapid rate.

Since his return, the response has been mixed, with some glad to see him back on YouTube and others criticizing him for coming back.

In late July, some noticed that an event had appeared on EventBrite advertising a “party with David Dobrik & friends,” but many weren’t happy about the ticket prices of the ‘house party.’

General admission ranged from $40 to $100, and some of the higher-priced tickets went up to a whopping $1500. However, these more expensive tickets are part of a package for eight people.

Advertisement

While some comments criticized the high prices of the tickets, and described it as “unfair” that the YouTuber can return to normal after the controversy, others defended the star along with the event.

Good Week: Jake Paul confirms “massive fights” for Tyron Woodley undercard

Since getting the taste for boxing, influencer Jake Paul has not slowed down when it comes to trying to advance his career in the sport.

After he beat Ben Askren in their April bout, many have been interested in seeing more from the YouTuber, and he’ll now be facing off against pro mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley on August 29.

On July 30, Paul teased that the event would be even bigger than expected, with two big fights confirmed for the undercard. “Just got off an amazing call, and we finally signed and confirmed adding two MASSIVE fights to this card,” he said. “August 29th will be the event of the year.”

Read More: Addison Rae fuels Omer Fedi dating rumors with cryptic video

Shortly after it was confirmed that boxers Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois will be stepping into the ring as one of these big fights. Fury actually challenged Paul back in May, but the YouTuber shut down the idea.

People are already excited to hear who the next fight could be, and with the event not long away it looks like there could be more information coming out soon.

With both Addison’s movie release and Jake’s fight set to happen around a similar time, influencer fans will have plenty to keep their eye out for over the next few weeks.