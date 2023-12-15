Golden Bachelor’s Theresa reveals TV wedding wasn’t the “original plan”

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will be exchanging their vows on live television in January, but that wasn’t always the plan.

Gerry Turner had a second chance at finding love on The Golden Bachelor, and chose Theresa Nist to be his future wife.

The two are enjoying their time together being newly engaged, especially now that they can publicly share their relationship.

Gerry and Theresa have celebrated their engagement, both privately and in front of cameras.

Now, they’re getting ready for one of the biggest days of their lives, The Golden Wedding, which will air on live TV for viewers.

ABC Theresa and Gerry from Golden Bachelor

Theresa explains Golden Bachelor’s TV wedding

On the For Your Consideration panel in New York City presented by Variety, Theresa explained, “We had to think about it and it really wasn’t the original plan to do that, but when we really thought hard about it. We said, there are so many people who have been affected by this show.”

She said the decision to go through with The Golden Wedding was because of the viewers. “We wanted to bring them along with the culmination of it and bring them into it and really still try to make it this very intimate experience, but then bring them into this intimate experience.”

“We don’t feel like we want to just drop all these people who are so affected by the show,” Theresa added.

The Golden Wedding will be one of the first live weddings in the Bachelor franchise.

This was the first season of The Golden Bachelor, so it’s fitting that producers gave Gerry and Theresa this once in a lifetime experience since they made history in the franchise.

The Bachelor franchise decided to take a risk and create a show around an older generation, and so far, it was successful.

The Golden Wedding premieres on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.