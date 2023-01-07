Girlfriend carries drunk boyfriend home on her back in viral TikTok

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A woman has been praised by viewers after carrying her drunk boyfriend home on her back in a viral TikTok video.

In a viral 11-second clip, the woman was captured trying to help her drunken beau walk in a straight line following a night out during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

However, as they walked along the street of an unidentified location, the stumbling man slowly halted and began to heavily lean against his girlfriend.

Not wasting any time, the woman lifted him onto her back and continued walking down the unidentified street, as onlookers watched them in disbelief.

“If you’re not going to carry me like this, I don’t want it,” the text-overlay read.

It’s unclear whether the content creator who posted the clip knows the couple and where it was recorded.

The original video amassed an astonishing 3.9 million views before it got deleted, and has since been reposted various times on the platform.

TikTok reacts to woman carrying drunk boyfriend home

In the comment section, many TikTok users applauded the woman for her quick movement.

“What a beautiful and valuable woman,” one user wrote. “Blessings for that lady,” another one said.

“Pure and sincere love reflected in the action,” a third shared.

Some viewers, however, were completely unimpressed by her boyfriend’s drunken state.

“She is looking after a child instead of a partner,” one person said.

“She deserves better,” another one proclaimed. “I hope he appreciates it,” a third commented.

Other users found the situation comical, and couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The video is just one of the latest in a growing string of clips featuring women helping their intoxicated partners.

Thus far, TikTok searches for “Girl carries drunk boyfriend” and “Girlfriend carrying drunk boyfriend” have garnered a whopping 930 million views on the app.