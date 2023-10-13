Girl refuses to pay cleaning fee for intoxicated friend who puked at restaurant

Some friends were out for drinks on the town when one of them was intoxicated to the point of getting sick, causing them to be charged with a cleaning fee — which they refused to pay.

A girl had to defend her friend after she threw up from being too intoxicated while out at a restaurant.

Though the employees tried to charge the friends with a cleaning fee, they refused to pay it.

A video of the incident has since been uploaded to TikTok where viewers mostly commented in favor of the eatery charging the fee and not the group of friends.

Unsplash: ibrahim boran Customers refused to pay a cleaning fee after being intoxicated to the point of throwing up.

TikTokers explain that a $15 cleanup fee is much cheaper than most restaurants charge

Plenty of restaurants offer bottomless drinks, especially mimosas at brunch. However, it’s not uncommon for customers to end up getting sick at these restaurants.

Eateries have since imposed cleaning fees for when and if anyone throws up at their restaurants.

Though most places charge $50 for a cleanup fee for throwing up on their premises, the friends in the TikTok video were only charged $15.

That said, they refused to pay the additional charge, causing the restaurant employees to throw their hands up in disbelief.

It’s unknown what the friends drank, however, it’s clear that at least one of them ended up drinking until the point of throwing up.

Those who viewed the viral TikTok video of the friends arguing with the employees were quick to take to the side of the restaurant, saying, “If it was me I would be so embarrassed. I would say sorry and pay extra for cleaning up.”

“Omg, if you don’t want to pay, then do the cleaning to redeem yourself… A person’s vomit can be infectious… Basic etiquette please!” another chimed in.

One person even mentioned that their workplace charges $100 for a cleanup fee, while others insisted that most restaurants charge at least $50.

Some TikTokers even suggested that the girls call the police over the “entitled” dispute, though it is unknown how far the argument went in regards to legality.