Girl goes viral for showing her mom’s obsession with Diet Coke

A girl’s mom has taken her Diet Coke obsession fairly far, as she has memorabilia of all sorts decorated around her house.

Soda can be highly addictive, as the amount of sugar causes cravings that worsen over time.

Although we’re uncertain just how many Diet Coke’s one TikToker’s mom enjoys on a daily basis, her collection of soda-inspired memorabilia is enough for a whole neighborhood to be decked out in Diet Coke decorations.

Since posting a video of her mom’s Diet Coke collection to TikTok, people have commented in awe of just how much her mom loves the beverage.

TikTok: rowansturgill Only a small sample of Rowan’s mom’s Diet Coke decorative collectibles.

Girl’s mom has a house decorated with everything Diet Coke related

A girl named Rowan took to her TikTok last week to expose her mom’s Diet Coke obsession.

Rowan captioned her viral video, “This isn’t even half of it, I’m not kidding.” She also added a text overlay, saying, “Oh, you think your mom likes Diet Coke?”

As Rowan showed her rather fed-up face in the video, she took her followers on a tour of her mom’s Diet Coke decorations around the house.

She first showed a door decoration dedicated to the cola, followed by a soap dispenser with the logo, pictures of the soda on the wall, and even a mini Diet Coke fridge to keep her favorite soda in.

The theme continued with bottles lined up atop shelves, picture frames with inspirational Diet Coke quotes, and of course, a coaster to keep her carbonated drink on.

Though Rowan limited comment access on her TikTok video, a few people were able to share their opinions, writing, “This is insane.”

While others wrote, “The Diet Coke soap will forever get me,” as well as, “The water tastes like it, too.”

Rowan hasn’t commented further on how long her mom has been obsessed with Diet Coke. However, it seems as though her collection of decorations has been around for a good amount of time, as she had bottles and cans of the soda in just about every corner of her home.

