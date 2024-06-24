German saxophone man becomes viral star overnight after taking over EURO 2024

The UEFA European Football Championship has seen a German saxophone player become an overnight success, his music a delight to celebrating fans.

Andre Schnura, a talented saxophone teacher, has captured Germany‘s heart with his celebratory music, erupting the streets into dance and song as he performs for fans of the European Championship, 2024.

Dressed in a Rudi Völler number 9 shirt with some snazzy sunglasses and facepaint to match, Schnura’s street performances have been bringing people together as the crowds go wild for his music.

Becoming a viral star seemingly overnight for his contagious energy and passionate saxophone skills, football fans are now calling for Schnura to perform at the EURO final.

Article continues after ad

His most viral song played at the tournament has been Samba de Janeiro by German pop band Bellini, with fans quickly dubbing it the “unofficial anthem” of the games.

Other popular hits played on Schnura’s sax have included Gala’s 1996 hit Freed from Desire, the catchy lyrics resulting in the massive crowd singing along in unison.

Article continues after ad

“Can this tournament [never] end, please?” one person commented on Schnura’s account, describing the “vibe” as “incredible.” Another insisted the sax player had just become a “living legend.”

Following the hype around his music, Schnura took to Instagram to thank football fans for celebrating alongside him, admitting he was “completely overwhelmed and endlessly grateful” for all the love.

Article continues after ad

Only a week before becoming an overnight sensation, Schnura had been dismissed from the music school at which he had taught the past six years.

Having now touched millions with his music, Schnura shared his plans to continue spreading the love, announcing that he would donate 150€ (approximately $160 USD) for the rest of the year for every saxophone sold through his company, Stalaxy.

Now, only time will tell whether football fans will have their demands met and Schnura invited to perform at the Euros finale: “Someone take this man to do the final opening ceremony.”