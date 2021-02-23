 George Janko and girlfriend respond to Chantel Jeffries "cheating" speculation - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

George Janko and girlfriend respond to Chantel Jeffries “cheating” speculation

Published: 23/Feb/2021 15:05

by Jacob Hale
Chantel Jeffries George Janko cheating rumors
YouTube: chanteljeffries, georgejanko

Share

Impaulsive

Impaulsive podcast co-host George Janko has had to respond to speculation that he’s cheating on his girlfriend with Chantel Jeffries after rumors ran riot following her appearance on the podcast.

Chantel Jeffries is a DJ and influencer that has grown considerably from her YouTube start, having produced songs featuring the likes of Offset, Blocboy JB, and YG among others.

On February 18, 2021, Jeffries appeared on the Impaulsive podcast alongside Janko and fellow hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, where they discussed all manner of things including her career and their cryptocurrency earnings.

However, one conversation seemed to dominate following the episode airing: George and Chantel. Many of the comments and elsewhere online see people suggesting that something could be going on between Jeffries and Janko, despite both being in relationships.

janko-paul-mike-impaulsive
Instagram: georgejanko
Janko has become a beloved co-host of the Impaulsive podcast.

The rumors had obviously picked up enough steam that George and his girlfriend, Shawna Della-Ricci, spoke out about what was occurring, with Shawna jokingly confronting him about the rumors.

“What’s funny is that he [George] came in here earlier and was like ‘did you watch the Impaulsive today?’,” she said, before explaining that he had mentioned the rumors populating the comment section.

George added: “I’ve been getting mad DMs about it, and I read the comment section and they’re going crazy over it. I was like ‘What the f**k happened?’”

Topic starts at 7:40

Shawna clarified that after skimming through the podcast episode, George “didn’t do anything” or “looked at her in any way” to cause concern.

She also added that the rumors could have been caused by him having a little more energy than usual in this particular episode.

Shawna did, though, say that she thinks Chantel was staring at George a bit, to which he replied jokingly that “can you blame the woman?!”

Needless to say, it definitely seems as though the cheating speculation is nothing more than a baseless rumor.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan reveals one change he wants on Spotify to be more like YouTube

Published: 23/Feb/2021 13:23

by Connor Bennett
YouTube/JoeRogan

Share

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan revealed that he’s been fighting to try and get a comments section on Spotify as he tries to bring over some of the key features he had on YouTube after revealing that changes are coming to his new platform. 

The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast has been on the air since 2009, with well over 1600 episodes in the bank.

Though it’s been going for over the decade, the podcast has seen unrivaled success in recent years, thanks to interesting moments going viral on YouTube and social media.

Now the podcast has moved over to Spotify, with Rogan benefiting in a huge way, but he still yearns for some of the things that made having a podcast on YouTube so great. And that includes the always controversial comments section. 

Joe Rogan Elon Musk Join
The Joe Rogan Experience
Rogan’s switch to Spotify has brought complaints from fans who miss how things used to be.

In the past, the UFC commentator has used the comments section on his show, but Spotify doesn’t have that, so the feedback isn’t as instant. So, he’s hoping for change, telling comedian Tim Dillion that he wants a few tweaks. 

“The other thing about podcasts, and this is a thing I’ve been talking to Spotify about, as much as people hate the YouTube comment section, I think it’s important,” he said on episode 1610, after comparing podcasts to radio shows. 

“It’s one of the reasons I still have clips on YouTube, it was one of the things I wanted period – you have to have clips, we have to have clips up.” Rogan noted that changes are coming, but comments are important. “You’ve got to have comments because it gives people a sense that they can talk about it.”

Timestamp of 76:30

 

As Rogan has noted before, on episode 1607, the viral clips help draw attention to a podcast – just like how Elon Musk smoking a joint on their first podcast together spread across the internet like wildfire and became an instant meme. 

He’s gotten a video component to his podcast on Spotify, even though fans have called for changes, so it remains to be seen if he’ll get his wish when it comes to implementing a comments section.