George Janko and girlfriend respond to Chantel Jeffries "cheating" speculation - Dexerto

Impaulsive podcast co-host George Janko has had to respond to speculation that he’s cheating on his girlfriend with Chantel Jeffries after rumors ran riot following her appearance on the podcast.

Chantel Jeffries is a DJ and influencer that has grown considerably from her YouTube start, having produced songs featuring the likes of Offset, Blocboy JB, and YG among others.

On February 18, 2021, Jeffries appeared on the Impaulsive podcast alongside Janko and fellow hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, where they discussed all manner of things including her career and their cryptocurrency earnings.

However, one conversation seemed to dominate following the episode airing: George and Chantel. Many of the comments and elsewhere online see people suggesting that something could be going on between Jeffries and Janko, despite both being in relationships.

The rumors had obviously picked up enough steam that George and his girlfriend, Shawna Della-Ricci, spoke out about what was occurring, with Shawna jokingly confronting him about the rumors.

“What’s funny is that he [George] came in here earlier and was like ‘did you watch the Impaulsive today?’,” she said, before explaining that he had mentioned the rumors populating the comment section.

George added: “I’ve been getting mad DMs about it, and I read the comment section and they’re going crazy over it. I was like ‘What the f**k happened?’”

Topic starts at 7:40

Shawna clarified that after skimming through the podcast episode, George “didn’t do anything” or “looked at her in any way” to cause concern.

She also added that the rumors could have been caused by him having a little more energy than usual in this particular episode.

Shawna did, though, say that she thinks Chantel was staring at George a bit, to which he replied jokingly that “can you blame the woman?!”

Needless to say, it definitely seems as though the cheating speculation is nothing more than a baseless rumor.