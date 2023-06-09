GeoGuessr pro pinpoints TikToker’s beloved bagel shop despite gatekeeping attempts

After a video of a man gatekeeping a local bagel shop went viral, Geoguessr pro-Rainbolt quickly exposed the location. However, he didn’t stop there.

Over the last few years, an increasing number of users on TikTok have taken to uploading videos showing off food from a local restaurant.

Keith Lee is among the top food reviewers on the platform, growing significantly since the end of 2022. He consistently uses his platform as a way to bring business to local businesses, making them go mega-viral in the process.

After a man went viral showing off a bagel shop local to him but ‘gatekept’ the location, Geoguessr professional GeoRainbolt took matters into his own hands and exposed it — but he didn’t stop there.

Viral TikTok exposes ‘gatekept’ bagel shop

Noted as the “greatest sandwich” he’s ever had, the original TikToker refused to give out the location to viewers.

Rainbolt, however, decided that the OP wasn’t going to gatekeep the bagel restaurant and took matters into his own hands.

“I will. It’s an egg cheese and avocado bagel from Bagel Market on 168 William Street,” he said before revealing how far he walked to the location and what table he sat at.

But he didn’t stop there, as a way to get back to the OP for gatekeeping the sandwich from viewers, Rainbolt got the restaurant to name it after him.

“You can order it by asking for “The Rainbolt,” he said. “Do not gatekeep.”

The video has since been viewed over four million times, with thousands of viewers sharing their thoughts in the comments.

“If he’s doing indoors now it’s all over,” one viewer said.

Another commented: “This man has every inch of the world memorized.”

“Gatekeeping food places wild fr,” a third replied.

Rainbolt isn’t the only person to have insane GeoGuessr knowledge either, as Asmongold has shared his talents in the past as well.