GeoGuessr hits 58k viewers with first-ever World Cup competition

GeoGuessr, the popular browser game where players have to guess different locations from around the world, just hosted their first-ever World Cup.

GeoGuessr is a casual geography game, enjoyed by a wide demographic, where a player is shown a random location through a street-view panorama, and then has to pinpoint the location on a world map – based on clues like street signs and the climate.

The player is then awarded points based on how close their guess was to the actual location, and there are ranked leaderboards where avid GeoGuessr fans can compete with other players to be the top Guessr.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the creators of GeoGuessr decided that they wanted to take the competitive aspect of GeoGuessr a step further, and hosted the first-ever World Cup which they streamed on Twitch.

GeoGuessr World Cup had Twitch viewers hyped

After GeoGuessr hosted preliminary qualifier tournaments, they had their playoff groups set for the World Cup event which took place from October, 14-15 and hit a peak of 58k viewers on Twitch.

GeoGuessr

The finals were contested between Netherlands’s Consus and France’s Blinky, after the two made it through some tough previous matches. The final was close between the two Geussrs, coming down to the wire until Consus finally put the nail in the coffin to seal his win, taking home the World Cup victory.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans of GeoGuessr and curious Twitch fans tuned in to watch the event, with an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the event:

“I had no idea this was going on and stumbled across it yesterday. This is the most entertaining Esports event I’ve seen in years. My eyes were glued to the screen.”

Many others who had never heard of GeoGuessr agreed that the game made for great esports, with viewers finding it to be “Super easy to digest, and lots of tension and drama. Who would have thought that Geoguessr would be such great esport lol.”

Article continues after ad

Old and new fans of GeoGuessr, as a game and esport, can’t wait for the next event – but hope that maybe next time it won’t air at the same time as the biggest event of the year, the League of Legends World Championship.