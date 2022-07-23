GameStop NFT Marketplace faces backlash for minting “horrific” 9/11 image

Zackerie Fairfax . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

In early July, GameStop (GME) launched its own NFT Marketplace, but a token featuring a design eerily similar to a tragic 9/11 image has put the platform in hot water.

On July 11, GME launched GameStop NFT Marketplace in its “public beta” form allowing select artists to mint their designs. While buyers can purchase NFTs minted on the platform, GameStop NFT Marketplace can’t be used to trade tokens that originated off-platform.

This makes GameStop NFT a closed ecosystem of buyers and creators, but the pool of creators is much smaller than platforms like OpenSea. Artists have to apply to become a creator for GameStop, and can only sell their work if accepted.

Amid a crypto crash, GameStop NFT has also faced issues with creators violating their terms of service resulting in numerous suspensions. And now, the platform is under fire for hosting an NFT that looks near identical to a photo taken on 9/11 of a man jumping to his death.

The token – titled ‘Falling Man‘ – was created by GameStop NFT creator Jules as a part of the Astronaut collection. Internet users were quick to notice its stark similarities to the famous ‘The Falling Man’ photo taken by Richard Drew which captured 9/11 victim Jonathan Briley as he jumped from the World Trade Center to his death.

The Jules NFT features an astronaut falling in a similar position to Briley. However, the striped background is almost an exact copy of the one seen in Drew’s photo.

The two photos have been shared in tandem across Twitter with many users asking for GameStop to remove the NFT. They called the token “horrific”, “disgusting”, and “disrespectful”. And many comments were met with automated replies from the GameStop NFT account.

One user claimed, “It has been up for 10 days and is still currently up despite numerous reports.” This comes after a wave of creators were suspended for making NFTs of copyrighted material.

GameStop has yet to respond to the outcry from people who feel the NFT should be taken down. However, we will keep our readers updated is and when they issue a response.