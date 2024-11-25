Game of Thrones’ The Mountain pulls off world’s most expensive deadlift

Game of Thrones actor and one-time World’s Strongest Man Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has proven he still has it by lifting nearly a half-tonne of high-end SSDs.

Best known for his role as The Mountain Who Rides in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson also took home the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2019. His time following the show has been a little tumultuous after criticizing the rushed final season and calling out HBO for a tall tale.

In recent years, Björnsson has had a toe dipped in the tech and gaming space; publicly declaring his love for CS:GO and outing himself as an Asmongold viewer. The strongman still trains regularly and clearly hasn’t lost his edge based on an insane marketing stunt that he was recently a part of.

Initially covered by Tom’s Hardware, Björnsson partnered with hard drive manufacturer Phison and data storage developer VDURA, and deadlifted 996 pounds of Phison’s latest 128 terabyte SSDs. It’s not the heaviest deadlift ever recorded but if our math is sound, it might be the most expensive.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson lifts $32 million worth of SSDs

Phison’s 128 terabyte SSD is not yet on the market but TechRadar estimates that it will cost around $14,000 when it finally releases. This is based on the dollar-to-terabyte ratio of other products from the same manufacturer and the current retail market which usually sees SSDs sell for between $40-$90 per terabyte.

Phison provided 2,303 SSDs for Björnsson to deadlift and while the event was focused on the 996 pounds, and the whopping 282 petabytes of data that they could store, the price of the goods may just be a record.

If TechRadar’s estimate of $14,000 per SSD is accurate, then 2,303 of them are worth an eyewatering $32,242,000. Unless someone has deadlifted the equivalent weight in gold or diamonds, Björnsson looks to have pulled off the most expensive lift in history.

Of course, when competing to win the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2019, he did pull a 44,000-pound aircraft worth around $250,000,000. It’s possible after that, he’s no longer impressed with this pricey feat of strength.

