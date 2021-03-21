Game Grumps' Dan Avidan accused of grooming young fans - Dexerto

Online celebrity Daniel Avidan, of Game Grumps and Ninja Sex Party fame, has been accused of grooming young fans as told in a now-viral Reddit thread.

Daniel Avidan, age 42, has been a long-term presence on the Game Grumps channel, where he plays through video games and gives commentary with animator and fellow YouTuber Arin Hanson.

The two have been through many years of Game Grumps together after the exit of JonTron in 2013. Avidan’s comedy band, Ninja Sex Party, has also seen massive success alongside his work with Game Grumps over the years.

However, on March 21, a slew of accusations against the singer/YouTuber came to light, as posted in a viral Reddit thread. The thread contains links to several videos and text message conversations between Avidan and younger fans.

One of the videos shows Dan near a hot tub with two seats, telling the person receiving the clip that he “wished you were here to take up the other one.”

This video was allegedly followed by a request from Daniel for the recipient to tell him how she would enjoy spending time with him in the hot tub.

The reported victim also claimed that she began texting Dan while she was underage, and as she came of age, their conversations began to turn toward a sexual nature.

This allegedly led to them meeting up at a Game Grumps live show, where sexual activity purportedly occurred. A few weeks later, the victim claimed that all contact with Avidan ceased completely.

This has, understandably, led to a slew of outrage and emotional reactions from fans, who have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness in wake of the shared screenshots and videos.

Both Arin Hanson and Avidan have yet to release an official response on the subject at the time of writing.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this breaking story.