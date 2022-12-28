Gambling streamer Heelmike appeals after indefinite Twitch ban

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Heelmike has been indefinitely banned from the platform, with the gambling streamer confirming he has filed an appeal to have the suspension lifted.

The 28-year-old has been streaming for years on Amazon-owned platform, and in 2021 his account was follow-botted, from just under 400,000 followers to over 7 million. He was previously known for his Fortnite and Just Chatting dating streams, before more recently streaming a lot of gambling content.

However, after months of enforcing its ban on gambling, Twitch has indefinitely banned the former slots streamer.

Heelmike indefinitely banned from Twitch

According to StreamerBans, Heelmike received his sixth ban from Twitch on December 27.

The streamer took to Twitter shortly after, revealing it was in fact an indefinite ban from the platform — though he gave no explanation as to why.

“Just got an indefinite Twitch ban today even though I haven’t been live for 4 days because of Christmas,” he wrote. “Sh*t is stressful dam. Hope everything gets resolved and I’ll keep you updated.”

In a follow-up tweet a few hours later, the streamer added that he submitted an appeal and was awaiting a response from Twitch.

“SUBMITTED MY TWITCH BAN APPEAL. FINGERS CROSSED EVERYTHING GOES WELL AND WE GET UNBANNED! YA BOY WAS ON A ROLL AND IM GENUINELY PRAYING ITS NOT A PERMA BAN. LOVE YALL AND THANKS FOR STICKING WITH ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS.”

Although the exact ban reason is unconfirmed, fans were quick to note recent comments from the streamer on his gambling content, boasting he had to “scam little kids for casino deals.”

However, many concluded that his comments were unrelated to the indefinite ban, with them being made weeks prior.

As of now, it’s unclear as to why Heelmike has been banned from Twitch. But, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.