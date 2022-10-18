Gabriel Iglesias tells Logan Paul the unique story behind meeting Robin Williams

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias revealed his unique story behind meeting Robin Williams on a recent episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

When it comes to comedians, two names you might think of right off the top of your head are Gabriel Iglesias and the late Robin Williams as they’re two of the most iconic names in the industry.

With roughly 20 years under his belt, Gabriel Iglesias has appeared in a variety of movies, tv shows, as well as his own comedy specials.

His latest appearance came on October 18, when he joined Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko on the latest episode of Impaulsive to talk about a variety of subjects — including his unique story behind meeting Robin Williams.

Gabriel Iglesias tells the unique story behind meeting Robin Williams

During the podcast, Logan Paul asked Gabriel if he had the chance to meet Robin Williams before he passed in 2014.

The comedian revealed that he did, and shared the unique story behind his encounter.

“The manager of the club [I was about to do a show at] calls me up and says ‘Hey listen man, I know you got your show this Tuesday… there’s somebody that called up and they wanna do a guest spot on your show.'”

He went on to explain that the guest had said that they want to go on stage after him, so he asked the manager who the guest was. Unable to tell him, the manager piqued his interest enough to go ahead and say yes.

“[That night] I’m up on stage and I’m handed a note that says ‘Please bring up Robin Williams.'”

(Topic starts at 41:33)

After receiving the note, Gabriel turned to the crowd and said that he had to leave the stage. After announcing who was coming up next, the shocked crowd “didn’t react” because they “thought it wasn’t real.”

Iglesias went on to explain that after the show he was able to meet Robin, shake his hand, and get a picture before he had to rush to his car and take off.