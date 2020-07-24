G4 TV teases 2021 return with surprise Comic-Con at Home trailer

G4 teased their shocking return to television with a trailer that debuted during Comic-Con at Home.

The surprise trailer begins with a shot of an old, abandoned building as the camera eventually pans to a Pong game being played on a television. Eventually, an “incoming transmission” interrupts the game and leads to the classic G4 logo.

From there, “2021” emerges on the screen, followed by the words “we never stopped playing.”

It’s unclear what exactly this return will entail, but thus far, Twitter accounts for older G4 shows have been tweeting the trailer and have updated their bios to read “we never stopped playing.”

Additionally, the G4TV website redirects to some fake code, along with a virtual pong game. After scoring four points to defeat a snarky computer, users can enter their email addresses to receive updates.

G4 was a game-focused TV network that originally launched in 2002 and ceased operations in 2014. Its range of programming included the ever-popular review show X-Play and daily program Attack of the Show, which starred Olivia Munn, Geoff Keighley and Kevin Pereira.

Pereira himself teased the trailer before it was officially shown. “Something is about to happen," he wrote. "I know a lot of things happen, all the time, but this particular something is pretty interesting."

Something is about to happen. I know a lot of things happen, all the time, but this particular something is pretty interesting.



Well, it’s specifically interesting.



I’m VERY interested. You may be as well. — Kevin Pereira (@Attack) July 24, 2020

“Well, it’s specifically interesting. I’m VERY interested. You may be as well,” he added.

Former X-Play host Adam Sessler seemed shocked by the news, writing that he “didn’t expect” to see the show’s Twitter account active again.

Woah, that's a twitter account i didn't expect to see again https://t.co/Vrblu6KgMK — Adam "I Can Repeat Words" Sessler (@AdamSessler) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, his former co-host Morgan Webb simply remarked she was “impressed someone remembered the password to [G4’s] Twitter.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for G4 and its content. There was no official news as to if this would be a relaunch of the channel completely, as an on-demand service, free web show or anything else for that matter. However, insider Rod 'Slasher' Breslau claims the new G4 will be focused on the web and not TV.

I'm just impressed someone remembered the password to the twitter https://t.co/tZLg4bNBY0 — morganwebb (@MorganWebb) July 24, 2020

Nonetheless, expect to hear more news soon as whatever G4 has planned seems like it will take shape by next year.