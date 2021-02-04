G FUEL reveals new flavor with Logic: Bobby Boysenberry

G FUEL and Logic are teaming up and launching a new flavor: Bobby Boysenberry. Logic says he’s always been a fan of the G FUEL products and it’s in keeping with his moves into streaming and gaming in 2020.

After “retiring” from music last year, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known as Logic has been streaming on Twitch, where he boasts over 500,000 followers. As well as gaming, he will often produce beats live on stream.

In July, he struck a seven-figure deal with Twitch to stream on the platform exclusively, and is now expanding his gaming-focused partnerships with G FUEL.

The new flavor will launch on February 17, and pre-orders will are live now until February 5.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my official flavor in partnership with G FUEL. As a passionate gamer and a fan of G FUEL, this flavor is yet another amazing moment for my career and fans,” Logic said.

G FUEL describes the Bobby Boysenberry flavor as “perfectly sweet, tart, and juicy, and is as unique as Logic’s cinematic storytelling ability is unrivaled.”

The flavor will first be available in powdered form, and will launch with limited-edition collectors boxes which include a 16 oz shaker cup. In April, the flavor will go on sale in 16 oz cans, but only in the US.

G FUEL founder and CEO Cliff Morgan confirmed that they were expanding their five-year partnership with the rapper.

“Logic is a prolific artist who selflessly inspires peace, love, and positivity among his fans. We’re humbled and honored to expand our five-year partnership and collaborate with him on producing G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry,” Morgan said. “This flavor is dedicated to all the Bobby Boy fans around the world who want increased energy and focus as they overcome obstacles and conquer challenges in both life and gaming.”

You can preorder the new flavor from G FUEL now, but you’ll need to be quick as preorder availability ends on February 5.

This latest flavor is in addition to their many other flavors inspired by gaming content creators, including PewDiePie, KSI, LIRIK, FaZe Rug and Jev, Roman Atwood and many more.