G FUEL reveals new flavor with Logic: Bobby Boysenberry

Published: 4/Feb/2021 14:48 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 15:18

by Calum Patterson
Logic GFuel flavor
G FUEL

G FUEL Logic

G FUEL and Logic are teaming up and launching a new flavor: Bobby Boysenberry. Logic says he’s always been a fan of the G FUEL products and it’s in keeping with his moves into streaming and gaming in 2020.

After “retiring” from music last year, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, better known as Logic has been streaming on Twitch, where he boasts over 500,000 followers. As well as gaming, he will often produce beats live on stream.

In July, he struck a seven-figure deal with Twitch to stream on the platform exclusively, and is now expanding his gaming-focused partnerships with G FUEL.

The new flavor will launch on February 17, and pre-orders will are live now until February 5.

Logic's G FUEL flavor
G FUEL
The flavor will be available in 16 oz cans in the US, as well as powder.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my official flavor in partnership with G FUEL. As a passionate gamer and a fan of G FUEL, this flavor is yet another amazing moment for my career and fans,” Logic said.

G FUEL describes the Bobby Boysenberry flavor as “perfectly sweet, tart, and juicy, and is as unique as Logic’s cinematic storytelling ability is unrivaled.”

The flavor will first be available in powdered form, and will launch with limited-edition collectors boxes which include a 16 oz shaker cup. In April, the flavor will go on sale in 16 oz cans, but only in the US.

G FUEL founder and CEO Cliff Morgan confirmed that they were expanding their five-year partnership with the rapper.

“Logic is a prolific artist who selflessly inspires peace, love, and positivity among his fans. We’re humbled and honored to expand our five-year partnership and collaborate with him on producing G FUEL Bobby Boysenberry,” Morgan said. “This flavor is dedicated to all the Bobby Boy fans around the world who want increased energy and focus as they overcome obstacles and conquer challenges in both life and gaming.”

You can preorder the new flavor from G FUEL now, but you’ll need to be quick as preorder availability ends on February 5.

This latest flavor is in addition to their many other flavors inspired by gaming content creators, including PewDiePie, KSI, LIRIK, FaZe Rug and Jev, Roman Atwood and many more.

Astralis to open gaming facility in Danish amusement park

Published: 4/Feb/2021 11:47 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 11:50

by Adam Fitch
Astralis Tivoli Amusement Park
Astralis/Tivoli

Astralis

Danish esports organization Astralis will be opening a facility in Tivoli Gardens, the third-oldest amusement park that’s still operating, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

As part of a partnership between Astralis and the amusement park operator themselves, the facility aims to provide a deeper level of engagement for fans of the team.

The venue, which is described as the organization’s “first-ever flagship store,” will play host to merchandise, gaming setups for over 130 people, VIP rooms, products from their partners, tournaments, viewing parties, and more.

Astralis in Tovoli, Denmark
Astralis
The facility will be Astralis’ first-ever “flagship store.”

Located in the heart of Denmark’s capital city, the store is slated to open on June 1, 2021 and will be accessible both from the street and the amusement park itself.

The partnership is said to be “scalable,” allowing for further facilities to be opened in other locations should there be enough demand and this initiative prove to be successful. Astralis are very well known in Denmark, mainly for their successes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and it’s been said before that they’re at a similar level of fame as major athletes in their home nation.

“The Astralis Flagship Store in Tivoli marks the first step in our strategy to become a larger and more valuable part of the fan experience,” said Astralis CEO Anders Hørsholt. “We want to offer something that both hard core esports fans, gamers and a more casual audience will enjoy, and we are extremely pleased to launch the strategy in a separate cooperation with the most iconic entertainment center in Denmark.”

An official announcement from Astralis claims that “yet-be-release products” from their partners will be available at the store. While these items are unknown at the time of publication, it’s not too difficult to guess what’s to come.

The team is associated with major companies like sportswear brand hummel, technology giants Garmin, audio brand Bang & Olufsen, peripheral manufacturers Logitech G, and HP’s OMEN line.