Fuslie’s Twitch stream ends in tears as fans predict move to YouTube

Twitch streamer Fuslie ended her stream in an emotional state on August 31, with viewers saying “goodbye” in the chat – with expectations of a move to YouTube Gaming rising.

Fuslie, a frequent collaborator with OTV members as well as Valkyrae and others, is now expected to be the next Twitch streamer to make the switch to YouTube, but nothing is official yet.

On her August 31 stream, she suddenly become emotional, and didn’t try to hide it, explaining she was just going to “sit here and cry.”

Viewers filled the chat with messages like “it’s been an honor” and “it’s been an awesome journey.”

Fuslie, speaking through the tears, said “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making my life what it is. Every day I wake up so damn grateful because of the life that I have and it’s all because of you.

“And I know all my friends feel this way too, we always talk with each other, we’re always like ‘dude, we’re so fortunate, we’re so lucky, how did this happen,’ it feels like such a fluke.”

“All these opportunities I get,” Fuslie continued, “all the sponsors – people meme me for being the ‘sponsor queen’ – but I literally get that because they see how well my community responds to these things.”

Fuslie even addressed suggestions that she “fell off” since the ‘Among Us’ era, when viewership was at its highest. “It’s great because a lot of you are out there getting jobs, going to school, getting degrees, dating, spending time with family, and that’s awesome.”

However, Fuslie stopped short of explaining what exactly caused her to become so emotional. All signs point to a move to rival platform YouTube, following in the footsteps of LilyPichu and Sykkuno, but nothing is confirmed yet.

If Fuslie does make the switch, she will be leaving behind 1.2 million followers on Twitch, where she averages around 8,500 viewers.