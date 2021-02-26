 Froste wins Nadeshot Twitter bet to give 100 Thieves CEO hilarious tattoo - Dexerto
Froste wins Nadeshot Twitter bet to give 100 Thieves CEO hilarious tattoo

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:05 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 2:15

by Andrew Amos
Nadeshot and Froste of 100 Thieves
YouTube: 100 Thieves / Twitter: Froste

100 Thieves Nadeshot

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag made a bet with streamer ‘Froste’ on Twitter. Get 100,000 retweets, and he’d get one of the most ridiculous tattoos ever. Froste took up the challenge, and won in just over 90 minutes, rallying the gaming community like never before.

Retweet challenges for free merch, ludicrous stunts, and other big things have gone viral before. However, none have gone as viral, as fast, and for as drastic a consequence, like Froste’s hilarious tattoo bet with Nadeshot.

It started rather simply. Nadeshot shared a photo of his new tattoo with the caption of “another one down, a million more to go until this arm is filled up.”

Froste took that “million more” as a challenge. “How many retweets on a tweet for you to get ‘Sex is temporary, gaming is forever’ tatted on you?” he asked.

Nadeshot set the bar at 100,000, confident that Froste wouldn’t win the bet because he “don’t have that type of pull.” Oh, how wrong Nadeshot was.

As soon as Froste called the gamers to assemble, thousands of retweets started pouring in. It started off with other 100 Thieves content creators like Valkyrae. Then, all the big names got in on it.

Ninja, CouRage, DrLupo, Timthetatman ⁠— even Zedd got in with their retweets. Esports orgs like Cloud9, G2 Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas helped out Froste with the bet too, and the CDL and Raven Software even took up the cause.

As the retweets kept flooding in, Nadeshot got more nervous.

“It’s already at 10k? You’re lying. You’re lying. It ain’t at 10k already. You’re lying,” he said on stream while the challenge was going down.

“First of all, Ninjas in Pyjamas, I respect everything you’ve done in this space. Used to be a fan when I was younger, but why did you retweet that and why are you in my chat,” he added later on, singling out the Swedish org.

“This is my body forever, and it was Froste ⁠— I didn’t think Froste was ever capable of bringing the gaming community together.”

Once it hit the point of no return, Nadeshot resigned to the fact that the gaming community hated him. Well, not really, but kind of. “Why are you guys doing this, I thought you were my friends,” he said on Twitter, dejected.

Then, when the moment finally ticked over, he turned on Arms of an Angel and wept on stream.

Will Nadeshot follow with the bet? Yes, yes he will.

“Just so I have it on the record; I haven’t decided where I’m going to get the tattoo, but yes, I’m a man of my word and I’m going to get the tattoo,” he said on stream.

He even raised the stakes. With Froste getting 100,000 with ease, Nadeshot believes he can go bigger and get a million. The prize? Picking where he has to get the tattoo.

“If it gets a million retweets, the internet gets to pick where I put it on my body — wait, besides my face! Besides my face,” he said.

Now, the community is holding their breath for what will be one of the greatest moments of 2021. Let’s just hope 100 Thieve’ sponsors don’t pull out after the hilarious stunt.

Bryce Hall apologizes to Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck for stripper prank

Published: 25/Feb/2021 22:41

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall apologizes to Dixie and Noah for prank
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

YouTube star and Sway House member Bryce Hall has officially apologized to Dixie D’Amelio after pranking her boyfriend with strippers — and his way of saying sorry is one for the books.

On February 17, Hall uploaded a YouTube video in which he decided to prank Dixie by blindfolding Noah and hiring two exotic dancers to do their thing around him. During this time, Hall FaceTimed Dixie to show off the proceedings, leading the completely unamused D’Amelio sister to quickly end the call.

Unsurprisingly, many fans felt the prank was “insensitive” and potentially relationship-damaging; but while Dixie and Noah appear to be on good terms despite the practical joke, Hall has since decided to make up for his blunder in a big way.

A few days later, Hall brought Noah back to his home for yet another surprise — but this time, it was a far more positive one. After presenting Noah with a heartfelt letter, Bryce revealed that he’d purchased the TikTok-famous couple a voucher for a beachside hotel in Malibu, California, which they can redeem at any time.

“I got a suite for you guys on the beach in Malibu,” he explained. “It’s really nice. I felt bad for the prank. …and it’s a voucher, so you can go whatever day you want.”

Luckily, it seems that both Dixie and Noah are happy with Bryce’s unexpected gift, with Noah joking that “Bryce does have a heart!” before admitting: “That’s so nice, actually!”

“Thank you Bryce! That’s very kind,” Dixie added, who was let in on the situation — once again — via FaceTime. “I appreciate it!”

It looks like things are all smooth on the homefront with these three in wake of a prank that even had Dixie’s mother slamming Bryce Hall for being “disrespectful” to her daughter.

(Topic begins at 2:48)

Noah himself had even called for Hall to apologize beforehand, stating during paparazzi video: “He shouldn’t be apologizing to me. He should be apologizing to Dixie.”

While Bryce is known for his “party animal” lifestyle, it’s nice to see the TikTok star showing his soft side — especially when it brings together some of his best friends.