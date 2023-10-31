Friends fans stunned after clip of Matthew Perry admitting crush on Jennifer Aniston goes viral

Fans are stunned after a video resurfaced of Matthew Perry admitting to having a crush on Friends castmate Jennifer Aniston.

Matthew Perry was pronounced dead on Saturday, October 28. Though he was alone during the time of his death, Friends fans and castmates have poured their hearts out in memory of Perry.

To commemorate him, old clips of Perry have been going viral. This includes one in which he admitted to having a “crush” on Jennifer Aniston.

Fans have been quite shocked at the revelation, as most took to the comments to compliment Perry for being good enough for Aniston despite him thinking there was an “indifference” between them.

In an interview, Perry gloated about having a “crush” on Jennifer Aniston saying, “The time I realized I had a crush on Jennifer Aniston was way before the show started.”

He continued, “It was like two years earlier when I met her.” Leaning into the camera, Perry then asked, “And how can you not have a crush on her?”

Perry then said that there was such a “severe indifference” between them that he had no other choice but to end his crush.

Perry also “thanked” Aniston in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing for allowing him to “look at her face for, like, two extra seconds than normal people would.”

Perry even mentioned that he “hid” the crush from everyone and that it was probably a good thing because Aniston went on to marry Brad Pitt at the time of Perry’s budding feelings.

After fans heard of Perry’s nostalgic crush on Aniston, many shared their thoughts in the comments. One said, “Matthew Perry was so hot. I would have picked him. I think Brad Pitt is hot too, but I would have picked Perry. Hot and funny — the best combo.”

Another responded, “He was equally as handsome and was a crush of many, even to people born two decades later than him. I hope he could know this.”

Someone also asked, “How could somebody not have a crush on you?” While another said that Perry and Aniston would have been “perfect” for each other.

Perry’s funeral details have not been revealed, but his body was released to his family, allowing them to begin making arrangements. Is it also reported that Perry’s Friends castmates, including Aniston, will be in attendance.