Frazier Kay: Life After FaZe & Save The Kids Scandal

In the latest episode of Dexerto Originals, the team met up with former FaZe Clan member Frazier ‘Kay’ Khattri to discuss his life on camera, his stint with FaZe, and the crypto drama that threatened to end his career.

Kay came up as a YouTuber over a decade ago, joining OpTic Gaming and then FaZe Clan, where he spent around eight years becoming a top influencer in Hollywood.

That all came crashing down following his involvement in the Save The Kids crypto scandal, which saw him and younger brother Jarvis lose their roles within FaZe Clan and head back home to the UK.

Advertisement

Now, though, Kay is looking ahead and wants to get back to his best.