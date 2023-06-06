Fran’s ex condemns “disgusting attacks” on her amid xQc dating rumors

Former Overwatch streamer turned NFT-seller Fran is rumored to be dating Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and her ex-boyfriend has stepped in to defend her from abuse.

Fran was once one of the top Overwatch streamers, frequently dominating lobbies with her stellar support skills, especially on Zenyatta.

After ditching Twitch to sell NFTs – something she even referred to as a “scam,” she ended up dating some big names in the Overwatch esports scene.

Of note, she mingled with LA Gladiators star Dante ‘Danteh’ Cruz and Atlanta Reign tank-turned-coach Blake ‘Gator’ Scott before now seemingly dating former Dallas Fuel player xQc.

frana_ow/Instagram Fran and xQc appear to be dating.

Amid xQc’s nasty break-up with Adept, the Twitch icon let it slip that he had a new girlfriend and it wasn’t long before fans seemingly discovered who she was.

Prior to deleting her Instagram for privacy reasons, Fran posted a photo of her kissing xQc and many took that as confirmation that the juicer had a new squeeze.

However, due to Fran’s past relationships and the fact she abandoned the Overwatch community, many had turned on her, leading former boyfriend Gator to step in to condemn the attacks.

“Fran was a great girlfriend and partner. The attacks on her are disgusting and she does not deserve the hate. Our breakup was mutual and she is wildly misunderstood,” he explained. “I really hope the communities and people can give her the benefit of the doubt. Please.”

Whether or not this does enough to stop the attacks on her remain to be seen, but it’s good to see that Gator and Fran are proof that not all relationships have to end ugly.