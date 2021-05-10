Forsen fans worried after Twitch star abruptly ends stream over mystery call - Dexerto

Sebastian Hans Eli Fors, better known as Forsen, left fans worried after he abruptly ended his stream moments after muting his microphone to either make or receive a mysterious phone call.

Forsen has been one of the biggest names on Twitch for a long time now. He’s been steaming on the platform for almost a decade and still averages more than 10,000 viewers per stream, which is no surprise since he has almost 9,000 active subscribers.

However, sometimes it’s hard for streamers to keep the ups and downs of their personal lives hidden from viewers. And that’s exactly what happened with Forsen when he was forced to end the stream early after a mysterious phone call.

It was all going swimmingly until he received what appeared to be a message on his phone. He looked a little flustered and told his fans he needed “one second.” Then, he paused the game, muted his microphone, moved his headset, and made a quick phone call.

Moments later, he unmuted the microphone and said, “Alright, uh, I have to actually go. I have to go. Sorry, guys. Sorry, guys. I’ll be back tomorrow, alright?” He thanked everyone for tuning in and abruptly ended the stream.

Fans have been trying to speculate what might have happened.

One theory is that his long-term girlfriend, Nani, is pregnant, and she might have gone into labor. It’s fuelled by the fact she hasn’t made an appearance on his stream in a while. However, others think they might have broken up, and this incident was unrelated.

Either way, Forsen isn’t very open about his private life. So, unless he decides to talk about it in a subsequent stream, we might never know what happened.