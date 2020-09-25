Forsen explains why he doesn't try to be a successful Twitch streamer

Popular content creator Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has revealed why he does not focus on trying to grow his Twitch channel anymore when broadcasting to his viewers.

Following his rise in Starcraft 2 and Hearthstone, Forsen has become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with over 1.3 million fans currently following his channel.

Advertisement

However, during his latest broadcast, the Swedish star revealed that he no longer tries to become more successful at streaming, explaining that he now has a more laid-back approach.

In his September 24 stream, the Twitch star was asked by his viewers why he doesn’t “try to climb the streaming ladder,” and Forsen responded, claiming that it can often be unfulfilling to chase more success.

Advertisement

“Why? Because it’s unfulfilling,” he explained. "This kind of job is unfulfilling when you try to succeed at it, you’re better off doing what you want.”

Forsen followed up by explaining that there was much more freedom to streaming without focusing on what will grow his channel, such as collaborating with other creators and playing the most popular games.

He added that there was also less pressure with his approach to streaming, explaining that he was his own boss, “No one is your boss, your viewer count is not your boss, your sponsors are not your boss, your viewers, especially, aren’t your boss.”

Advertisement

Forsen later claimed that being able to do what you want every stream is a "blessing" before highlighting some of the negative effects that streaming can take on your mental health

Read More: PewDiePie stuns small Twitch streamer with their first ever donation

“No one tells you what to do, you do exactly what you want and that’s a f***ing blessing,” Forsen added. “You see all these Twitter posts, all the f***ing time, from streamers with major anxiety.”

However, while he does not want to put everything into becoming more successful, he did add that it does not mean he knows any better than those content creators who are trying to grow their channels.