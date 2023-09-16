Former WWE wrestler Mandy Rose revealed she’s started OnlyFans after WWE firing

Former NXT champ Amanda “Mandy Rose” Saccamano revealed that she is starting an Onlyfans account, and WWE fans are worried that she will never return to the wrestling franchise.

Mandy “The Golden Goddess” Rose, a 5-foot-4 athlete who can lift 225lbs, has wrestled professionally for over six years. But the WWE star ended her contract on January, 10, due to her fantime content after she lost her NXT Women’s Championship 413-day reign to Perez.

Now, Mandy has partnered with OnlyFans months after her release, causing wrestling fans to worry that she will never return to WWE.

Mady Rose OnlyFans Instagram reveal

Mandy Rose posted her partnership with OnlyFans with the caption, “Former WWE Champ @MandySacs is making her OnlyFans debut! Subscribe today to keep up with Mandy.”

Over 80k people liked the trending post, but some fans weren’t happy about what it signaled for the former wrestling superstar’s future. “So you’re really never coming back to WWE,” one fan complained.

