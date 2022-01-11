Former UFC champ will fight Jake Paul for free on one condition from Dana White

Former UFC champion and Olympian Henry Cejudo has offered to fight Jake Paul for free as rumors continue to swirl around the YouTuber getting into MMA.

Ever since he made his steps into the boxing game, Jake Paul hasn’t been afraid of calling out potential opponents. He’s gone after, and defeated, from UFC champion Tyron Woodley – and he’s even tried to set up fights with Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez.

Naturally, some fighters have turned the tables a little and tried to get his attention by calling their shot and asking for a fight.

With Jake apparently making moves into the MMA world as he, again, tries to flip the fight game on its head, there are plenty of fighters lining up to grapple with him.

One of the most intriguing callouts has come from former UFC Bantamweight king and Olympic Gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

The 34-year-old, who stepped away from the UFC in March of 2020 with a 16-2 record, is willing to strap on the gloves once again – and doesn’t even want a penny for the fight.

Instead, he just wants a shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. “Hey @danawhite pay me to fight Alex and I’ll beat up Jake Paul for free,” Cejudo tweeted, with plenty of commenters urging the UFC President to make the deal.

Hey @danawhite Pay me to fight Alex and I’ll beat up Jake Paul for free. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 8, 2022

Even though Cejudo has been retired for almost two years, his skills in the Octagon still far exceed those of the YouTube star, and it would be a pretty hefty mismatch if the fight was made.

If Jake does, in fact, make the switch to professional MMA, it would spark plenty of intrigue from fans and critics alike, but he’d likely fight fighters way down the pecking order. Though, we’ll have to wait and see if anything comes of the callouts.