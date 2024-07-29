Former Nijisanji member reveals “tipping point” that made her quit

Former Nijisanji member Mika Melatika has revealed why she left the VTuber agency, stating two main reasons for her graduation.

Now streaming on Twitch as Michi Mochievee, the VShojo star told a story about her past in Nijisanji, in which the VTuber claimed to have been warned after joking about taking her YouTube Play Button home while on a tour of the agency’s office.

Using the fake alias ‘Bethany’ for legal reasons, Michi claimed, “Bethany made a joke saying shhh, yoink and laughed about it,” as she gestured to grab the Play Button before following, “then Bethany got scolded for making a distasteful joke.”

The Nijisanji staff allegedly threatened to kick her out of the office for making the joke, reaffirming, “You’ve got to understand, we can’t have that happen here,” as paraphrased by Michi, even after she insisted it was just a harmless joke.

Confused by the reaction, she expressed, “Considering Bethany worked in the entertainment industry, Bethany thought people would take jokes easily and not think Bethany was actually a thief.”

This series of events made her feel “very bad” and “very weird,” as she now believed the Nijisanji staff genuinely thought Michi was a criminal who intended to steal from the company. She also claimed they wouldn’t let her take a picture of the Play Button for privacy reasons, further emphasizing the distrust.

Michi described this and prior issues with how Nijisanji’s alleged handling of her finances forced her to pay back two years of unpaid tax as the”tipping point” and “straw that broke the camel’s back,” eventually leading to her graduation in October 2023.

She isn’t the only former talent to claim Nijisanji caused them serious tax issues either, with K9Kuro previously revealing he amassed a £350,000 debt while streaming as Mysta Rias before later joining VShojo.

There has been a theory for some time that Nijisanji does not allow its talents to own their YouTube Play Buttons. While the reasons for this are unclear, Claude Clawmark previously dismissed these rumors and insisted members can “just f**king ask” if they want one, but this doesn’t align with what any former talents have claimed.