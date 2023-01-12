Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell claims KSI “would never” fight him

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell has claimed KSI “would never” fight him after the idea was floated on Twitter.

The world of influencer boxing, despite some skepticism from purists of the sport, continues to expand rapidly.

KSI’s own brand, Misfits, recently signed a 5-year deal with DAZN to bring fans all the latest fights from the YouTube boxing sphere.

In the build-up to KSI’s fight against FaZe Temperrr – previously meant to be against American MMA fighter Dillon Danis – rumors have circulated over who the wildly successful Brit could fight next.

Now, former American football star Le’Veon Bell has been touted as a potential opponent.

Le’Veon Bell claims KSI “would never” fight him

The idea was floated by one Twitter account on January 11, saying: “I’d love to see KSI vs Le’Veon Bell.”

The 3x Pro Bowl star responded that KSI “would never” fight him, even if it was a serious option.

“He’d never,” he said. “He won’t even fight, I know for a fact he would never fight me.”

He didn’t offer a concrete reason why he believes KSI would avoid a bout with him, but certainly seemed convinced that it wouldn’t be the rapper’s choice of fight.

Bell has already become involved in the world of YouTube boxing. He has previously called out Jake Paul and, in October 2022, fought on the undercard of Paul vs Anderson Silva. There, he lost narrowly to Uriah Hall in his professional fighting debut.

KSI has not responded to Bell’s comments as of the publication of this article.