Former McDonald’s chef reveals why their kitchens don’t have knives

A former McDonald’s corporate chef took to TikTok to explain to curious viewers why their employees can’t have access to knives.

Former McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz (chefmikeharacz) often goes viral on TikTok, sharing stories about how they put menus together, how you can get secret items, fast-food hacks, and more.

In a recent clip posted on October 21, he revealed a surprising tidbit while answering a question from a commenter. Haracz starts the video by reading, “Random question: If I wanted McDonald’s to cut a burger in half for me, do they even have access to a knife to do that?”

“The answer is no,” he replied before explaining why they don’t use knives. “They do not have a knife because there is nothing in the McDonald’s restaurant that crew need to chop or cut for any reason,” Haracz shared.

“Cheese comes in cut, tomatoes come in pre-sliced, lettuce comes shredded. I think there’s lemon wedges, if there’s like for tea for lemon, but that has a lemon wedger or a citrus wedger… contraption,” he said.

“Onions are already cut, dehydrated onions are dehydrated and mashed up, so there is nothing anything they would need a knife for.”

However, he mentions that in cases where “pouches and similar items” need opening, employees usually have access to McDonald ’s-approved tools. “But no, no knives,” he emphasizes.

TikTok users in the comments were baffled to hear this information, with some wondering what tools they’d use for a person who wants their burger cut in half.

“Maybe a utility knife? Box opener for opening the pre-sliced ingredients in boxes?” one viewer wrote. “A kitchen with no knives is wild!! Surely they’d use a plastic or wooden knife?” another said.

One user who claimed to have received their burger cut in half recounted how McDonald’s workers had to improvise with their tools. “They actually used a spatula. They did it for me,” they revealed.

