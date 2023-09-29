Former McDonald’s chef explains why they don’t sell highly-requested menu item

A former McDonald’s chef has revealed why they don’t offer one of the most highly-requested side items on their menus – onion rings.

It’s hard these days to load up any social media platform and not come across something food-related inside a scroll or two.

That’s the same for TikTok too. Users are absolutely obsessed with both incredibly fancy meals, and those that look a little worrisome as well. There are a whole host of chefs looking to do things on the cheap and provide recipe hacks.

Naturally, fast food has its place as well. TikTokers love sharing secret items and menus, especially if they’ve managed to work somewhere like McDonald’s or Burger King.

Ex-McDonald’s chef explains why they won’t sell onion rings

That’s the whole point of TikToker Mike Haracz’s videos as he, a former corporate chef at McDonald’s, has continued to share stories about how they put menus together, how you can get secret items, and much more.

Now, in one of his newest videos, he’s answered the question of why McDonald’s doesn’t offer onion rings – despite how highly requested they are. “It would be a little special thing. Think of how many less would order fries and would order onion rings instead,” Chef Mike said, noting it would only ever be a limited-time offer.

“Right now, because of how many fries they sell, because of how efficient they are and, most importantly, how over the top profitable it is for them – so the markup on fries, it is pretty bad how much they overcharge for their fries compared to their other menu items – they would be selling a much less efficient, much less profitable item for them.”

The former McDonald’s reiterated that it is all about efficiency for them and, given how much they make on the fries, items that people want are typically going to take a back seat.

He also added that he doesn’t see it happening any time soon, so, don’t get your hopes up.