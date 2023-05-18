Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero banned on Twitch for the first time

Sergio Aguero, the former Argentinian soccer player and Manchester City star, has been banned on the streaming platform Twitch for the first time since beginning his content creator journey.

The former Argentinian champion was just hit with his first Twitch ban. However, the reason for the ban is still unknown at the time of writing and it is also yet to be revealed how long the ban will be lasting for.

Though when one now clicks on his Twitch account, it comes up with the following message. “Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder.” Thus, it’s more than likely Aguero was simply broadcasting some footage that isn’t allowed on the streaming platform. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when the reasoning for the ban is made available though.

Since ending his soccer career, the former champion has been dabbling in streaming, with his Twitch account holding a solid amount of followers since starting back in 2020.

As one can expect, Aguero can often be found streaming soccer-related content, playing through older FIFA games as well as the more recent titles in the series.

Aguero is best known for being a star-striker during the 2000s and 2010s. Many consider him one of the best of his generation, with Aguero scoring a large number of goals throughout his career and for major clubs as well as his country.

Aguero found fame during his stint at Atlético Madrid. However, it wasn’t until he transferred to EPL team Manchester City that his status as one of the game’s best forwards was cemented.

At Manchester City, Aguero helped the club win the Premiership for the first time since 1968 after he scored a match-winning goal in the final moments of the final game of the 2011 season.

Now that he has begun delving into the world of content creation, his legion of fans from his soccer days are invested in what he does on screen as well as off of it.

