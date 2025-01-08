Former Joe Rogan guest overtakes JRE as top Spotify podcast yet again

Joe Rogan has been knocked off the top spot on the Spotify podcast charts yet again by one of his former guests.

The Joe Rogan Experience is almost always the top-ranked podcast on Spotify, but every so often, a different show manages to sneak in and dethrone JRE.

There have been quite a few cases of this happening over the years. Sometimes, Rogan ends up being hoisted by his own petard, so to speak, when a former guest of his uses their newfound fame to leap ahead.

We saw this happen with former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson in July of 2024, and again by former CIA Contractor Shawn Ryan in October. Now, Ryan is coming for Rogan’s crown once more.

Joe Rogan dethroned as top Spotify podcast by ex-Navy SEALs

On Monday, January 6, Shawn Ryan uploaded the 156th episode of his podcast titled ‘A SEAL Team 6 Sniper’s Worst Nightmare,’ which featured Chris Fettes.

Like Ryan, he too is a former Navy SEAL and served for 13 years with SEAL Team 10. Fettes had been in active combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring and starting his own ice cream company, Be Free Ice Cream.

The episode is a juggernaut in length, coming in at 5 hours and 19 minutes, making it longer than the Extended Edition of any Lord of the Rings movie.

podcastcharts Shawn Ryan surged past Joe Rogan.

Despite being over five hours, according to The Podcast Charts, this episode pushed Shawn Ryan’s show ahead of Joe Rogan in the United States, setting it in the top spot overall.

We’ll have to see how long Ryan can remain on top, as Rogan countered on January 8 by releasing his latest JRE episode, which happened to feature fellow comedian Theo Von.

It should be noted, however, that Rogan’s contract with Spotify allows him to publish episodes on other platforms simultaneously, so with his audience a bit spread out between YouTube and Apple Podcasts, it’s become a little bit easier for others to overtake him.